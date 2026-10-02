Marie Franc Shares New Single Wildfires
The five-piece, fronted by Rachel Maria Francesca, has gained support from BBC 6Music and Radio X.
Manchester alt-pop five-piece Marie Franc have shared their expansive and darkly euphoric new single 'Wildfires.'
With a cinematic and melancholic sound that straddles both rawness and romanticism, coupled with haunting vocals and visceral lyrics shrouded in an ethereal haze, Marie Franc have been building fans through their recent releases 'Vauxhall Casanova,' 'Pendile Hill' and 'Fabric.' Fronted by Rachel Maria Francesca, the band have received support so far from Chris Hawkins at BBC 6Music, John Kennedy at Radio X and BBC Introducing Manchester.
New single 'Wildfires' is a grand dream-pop track with a warm yet moody melody and tender vocals, which thematically examine the cycle of life and love and how nothing ever lasts forever – 'you win some, you lose some and then it's done.' Rachel says,
''Wildfires' arrived at a time when the world felt like it was on fire this summer, and that feeling somehow found its way into the song. It is about desire, but also the beauty of impermanence, and the fact that love, like life, is transient. There's something strangely beautiful about knowing that the people and moments we love won't last forever. To feel tenderness is to make yourself vulnerable to its loss, but perhaps we're all lucky to know that pain at all.'
Marie Franc have performed a series of hometown shows over the last year including headline sets at Manchester Deaf Institute and Gullivers, alongside playing on the main stage at this year's Truck Festival and supporting Everything Everything. They will be performing at Beyond The Music festival next week, with a set as part of Chris Hawkins' Awesome Friends stage on Thursday 8th October.
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