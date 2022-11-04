Mariah the Scientist Releases New Single 'Bout Mine'
The accompanying video was directed by Cam Busby & Mariah The Scientist.
Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist releases her new single and accompanying video for, "Bout Mine."
Released on October 28th, "Bout Mine" is a sultry, laid-back track that chronicles Mariah yearning for clarity in a complicated situationship. Her silky vocals pleading to an unnamed lover "Feelin' lost, feelin' nervous and I know I don't deserve this/ What's it cost? 'Cause I want you back, babe, goin' sad lately," along with relaxed synths embodies the effortlessly cool honesty that Mariah is praised for.
The accompanying video, directed by Cam Busby & Mariah The Scientist, sees Mariah set out for revenge. The visualizer quickly escalates as she confronts the man that wronged her.
On "Bout Mine," Mariah shares, "See, love is a pretty strong word. You don't say it if you don't mean it. You don't play with it. You live for it. But there's a thin line between love and loyalty, and loyalty... I'll die for."
"Bout Mine" follows the March 2022 release of Mariah The Scientist's EP Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission. The four-song release, like all of Mariah's music, shows her innate ability to craft catchy-yet-relatable songs about the complicated nature of modern love.
The EP has over 13 million streams, contributing to Mariah's impressive 155.5 million worldwide streams and near 52 million video views. Her single "Spread Thin" off of the latest EP is currently gaining viral momentum, garnering over 5 million streams in the last month alone.
Earlier this year, Mariah embarked on her headlining "The Experimental Tour," playing renowned venues such as New York City's Webster Hall as well as international venues across Europe. Additionally, she performed sets at several major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Toronto, and more. Beginning on November 11th, she will join Rod Wave on his "Beautiful Mind Tour," hitting major arenas across the US, before concluding on December 21st at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
Watch the new music video here:
