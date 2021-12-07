Mariah Carey 1991 Concert Special Now Available for Purchase & Rental

Two new Mariah Carey concert films are now available for digital rental and purchase through Sony Pictures!

Mariah Carey's Live at the Tokyo Dome captures Mariah's historic first show in Japan. With standout versions of classic hits like "Emotions," "Fantasy," "Dreamlover" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Carey thrills the starstruck crowd who gleefully embrace every moment.

Mariah Carey's The First Vision gives viewers an inside look at Mariah on the cusp of her meteoric rise to superstardom. This 1991 film contains early music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, an interview and songs from her very first live performance at New York's intimate Tatou Club.

