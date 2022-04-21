Margo Cilker Announces Summer Headlining Tour

Margo Cilker has announced a June headlining tour in the Western United States with dates in Los Angeles, San Diego, Boise, and more.

The Eastern Oregon songwriter was just named one of "15 Country Singers Every Indie Fan Needs To Know" by BrooklynVegan and an "Artist To Watch" by The Boot after a 10-show run with American Aquarium and a set at Treefort Music Festival that "never fail[ed] to captivate the crowd" (Clash Magazine).

She is currently touring with Hayes Carll with shows in Seattle tonight and tomorrow, which were recently previewed by the Seattle Times in a feature calling Cilker's Pohorylle debut "one of the finest records to come out of the Northwest last year."

Cilker will continue with Carll for performances in Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and more before heading to Ireland and the United Kingdom for the first half of May. This summer, she is also slotted for multiple festival appearances, including Pickathon Music Festival and High Sierra Music Festival.

Cilker's widely acclaimed debut, Pohorylle, arrived in November of last year on the heels of NPR Music naming her one of "11 Oregon Artists to Watch in 2021." The album claimed Best Of 2021 accolades from Stereogum, The Boot, Glide Magazine, No Depression, Old Rookie, and more.

Pitchfork says the 9-song set "showcases her distinct personality with vivid lyrics and lovely, thoughtful arrangements," noting, "She can break a syllable to break your heart." Rolling Stone adds, "Cilker shows that she is as interested in reinvigorating Southern country-folk storytelling tropes as she is in exposing their flaws," and No Depression praises, "[She] has the power to make you cry with just one note you never saw coming."

For the last seven years, Cilker has split her time between the road and various outposts across the world, from Enterprise, OR to the Basque Country of Spain. As Pohorylle traverses through the geography of Cilker's memories-a touring musician's tapestry of dive bars and breathtaking natural beauty-love is apparent, as is its inevitable partner: loss.

Her lyrics paint details of the human experience with language that is intricately poignant, relatable, and gripping. As the Nashville Scene puts it, "Every song comes across as a chapter of a story that I want to hear more of, even if it's about circumstances that no one should have to live through."

Carrying gentle nods to Lucinda Williams and a refreshing style not unlike recent work by indie-folk breakouts Waxahatchee and Katy Kirby, Pohorylle shines under the instincts of producer and fellow singer/songwriter Sera Cahoone, who also plays drums on the record.

Cahoone assembled an all-star studio band comprising The Decemberists' Jenny Conlee on keys, Beirut's Kelly Pratt on horns, Jason Kardong (Sera Cahoone, Son Volt) on pedal steel, Rebecca Young (Lindsey Fuller, Jesse Sykes) on bass, Mirabai Peart (Joanna Newsom) on strings, and the album's engineer John Morgan Askew (Neko Case, Laura Gibson) on an array of other instruments. The record also prominently features effortless blood harmonies from Sarah Cilker, Margo Cilker's sister and frequent touring partner.

Margo Cilker Tour Dates

April 21 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA+

April 22 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA+

April 23 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR+

April 24 - Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA+

April 26 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA+

April 27 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA+

April 28 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA+

May 1 - Kilkenny Roots Festival - Kilkenny, Ireland

May 2 - The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival - Belfast, United Kingdom

May 3 - Ruby Sessions - Dublin, Ireland

May 4 - Workmans Club - Dublin, Ireland

May 6 - SWG3 Poetry Club - Glasgow, United Kingdom

May 8 - The Cluny - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

May 9 - Listening Room @ The Cross Keys - Thame, United Kingdom

May 10 - Third Man Records - London, United Kingdom

May 12 - The Great Escape - The City Of Brighton And Hove, United Kingdom

May 21 - Fisherman's Village Music Festival - Everett, WA

June 2 - Schellraiser Music Festival - McGill, NV

June 3 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

June 4 - Billsville West - Walla Walla, WA (SOLD OUT)

June 6 - Suttle Lodge - Sisters, OR

June 9 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

June 11 - The Moroccan - Los Angeles, CA

June 12 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

June 14 - The Alibi - Palm Springs, CA

June 15 - Bristol's Ciderhouse - Atascadero, CA

June 18 - Lost Art Music Festival - Douglasville, GA

June 30-July 3 - High Sierra Music Festival - Quincy, CA

July 29-31 - Red Ants Pants Music Festival - White Sulphur Springs, MT

August 4-7 - Pickathon Music Festival - Happy Valley, OR

September 1 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, United Kingdom

September 3 - Moseley Folk Festival - Birmingham, United Kingdom

September 21 - Ideal Bar - København, Denmark

September 22 - Kulturkvarteret - Kristianstad, Sweden

September 23 - Folk å Rock - Malmö, Sweden

September 24 - Garage bar - Höganäs, Sweden

September 27 - Belleville - Oslo, Norway

September 28 - Bar Moskus - Trondheim, Norway

September 29 - Captain James Cook - Östersund, Sweden

September 30 - Kulturväven - Umeå, Sweden

October 1 - Gasklockorna - Gävle, Sweden

October 2 - Bryggarsalen Konferens - Stockholm, Sweden

+with Hayes Carll