Marcus Paul James Premieres New Single 'Your Time'

Acclaimed actor and singer-songwriter Marcus Paul James has released his poignant new single, "Your Time." Known for his powerful storytelling and heartfelt performances, James delivers a deeply introspective and universally relatable conversation about love, self-awareness, and the courage to walk away when necessary.

In uncertain times, we often turn inward, reflecting on our experiences and truths. Marcus Paul James' latest single oﬀers a raw and honest exploration of those moments when words from the heart must be spoken, no matter how diﬃcult. "Your Time" captures that pivotal moment of clarity with sincerity and soul, resonating deeply with listeners navigating their own emotional journeys.

About Marcus Paul James

Marcus Paul James is a dynamic talent whose career spans stage, screen, and music. Following his critically acclaimed portrayal of Otis Williams in the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Marcus returned to New York City, where he recently starred as Camel in the Tony-nominated musical Water For Elephants.

His Broadway credits include standout performances in Miss You Like Hell, Motown: The Musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning In the Heights, and Jonathan Larson's iconic RENT. His television and film work includes Dear Evan Hansen, Tick, Tick... Boom!, Collateral Beauty, In the Heights, and the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Marcus is also a Grammy Award winner for his contributions to The Greatest Showman soundtrack. A proud New Yorker, Marcus Paul James has released several albums that showcase his unique blend of soul, R&B, and storytelling, available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

