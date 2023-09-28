Marcus Machado's Album 'Blue Diamonds' on Digital

After releasing the critically acclaimed 'Aquarius Purple' with Soul Step Records in 2020 and selling out the entire run - MARCUS MACHADO's newest effort 'Blue Diamonds' is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The album was released on vinyl in May to rave reviews including a feature in the latest issue of Guitar World Magazine.

Marcus was named "Next Young Gun" by Rolling Stone Magazine and since then, Marcus has not disappointed in becoming one of the most in demand young guitar players in the world in both the studio and on the road. Recently, Marcus has collaborated on the music score for the documentary "Mr. Soul." Marcus also was requested to play the national anthem in Madison Square Garden for the NY Knicks as well as Oracle Arena for the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus has grown in notoriety through his work with Th1rt3en with Pharoahe Monch and Daru Jones. He has also been featured many times in print as well, earning rave reviews in Guitar World and Guitar Player Magazine.

Fans who enjoyed the adventurous sounds of 'Aquarius Purple,' will certainly enjoy the growth demonstrated on 'Blue Diamonds.' It is deep and soulful R&B listeners can take a trip with. Marcus delivers again another set of funky and soulful jams. Listeners continue to get instrumental funk and R&B tunes that are driven by Marcus' soaring and screaming guitar as he showcases why he just might be one of the best players in the game.

As an added bonus on this LP, listeners will get plenty of guest vocalists to take things to another level. Jermaine Holmes, Brian Owens, and many more grace the tracks on 'Blue Diamonds'. Marcus Machado has an uncanny ability to create some truly inspiring musical landscapes, and 'Blue Diamonds' is no exception. This record is full of grooves and the best way to experience it - is to get it on a turntable and feel.

'Blue Diamonds' album is now out across various music platforms.