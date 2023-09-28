Marcus Machado's Album 'Blue Diamonds' on Digital

The album was released on vinyl in May to rave reviews.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Marcus Machado's Album 'Blue Diamonds' on Digital

After releasing the critically acclaimed 'Aquarius Purple' with Soul Step Records in 2020 and selling out the entire run - MARCUS MACHADO's newest effort 'Blue Diamonds' is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The album was released on vinyl in May to rave reviews including a feature in the latest issue of Guitar World Magazine.

Marcus was named "Next Young Gun" by Rolling Stone Magazine and since then, Marcus has not disappointed in becoming one of the most in demand young guitar players in the world in both the studio and on the road. Recently, Marcus has collaborated on the music score for the documentary "Mr. Soul." Marcus also was requested to play the national anthem in Madison Square Garden for the NY Knicks as well as Oracle Arena for the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus has grown in notoriety through his work with Th1rt3en with Pharoahe Monch and Daru Jones. He has also been featured many times in print as well, earning rave reviews in Guitar World and Guitar Player Magazine.

Fans who enjoyed the adventurous sounds of 'Aquarius Purple,' will certainly enjoy the growth demonstrated on 'Blue Diamonds.' It is deep and soulful R&B listeners can take a trip with. Marcus delivers again another set of funky and soulful jams. Listeners continue to get instrumental funk and R&B tunes that are driven by Marcus' soaring and screaming guitar as he showcases why he just might be one of the best players in the game.

As an added bonus on this LP, listeners will get plenty of guest vocalists to take things to another level. Jermaine Holmes, Brian Owens, and many more grace the tracks on 'Blue Diamonds'. Marcus Machado has an uncanny ability to create some truly inspiring musical landscapes, and 'Blue Diamonds' is no exception. This record is full of grooves and the best way to experience it - is to get it on a turntable and feel.

'Blue Diamonds' album is now out across various music platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Charlotte Morris’ Latest Album WILD CHILD Available Tomorrow Photo
Charlotte Morris’ Latest Album 'WILD CHILD' Available Tomorrow

In the pre-launch blitz of the past few weeks, Morris released the incredibly hooky new single “This Time ‘Round.” She performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once.

2
Atlanta Indie Rockers The Future Babes Share Every Step I Take Photo
Atlanta Indie Rockers The Future Babes Share 'Every Step I Take'

The Future Babes are thrilled to release their new single, “Every Step I Take,” out via Madison Records. It's an upbeat, fun track with a nod to the sounds of The Black Keys and Weezer, including catchy guitar riffs and infectious vocal melodies. The track's over-the-top music video, directed by Nick Rhodes, features America's favorite food – the hot dog.

3
Listen to Lady Gaga Join the Rolling Stones & Stevie Wonder on New Single Photo
Listen to Lady Gaga Join the Rolling Stones & Stevie Wonder on New Single

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with Lady Gaga on their new single, 'Sweet Sound of Heaven.' “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” also features keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

4
Franklin Jonas Joins Dope Lemons North American Tour As Direct Support Photo
Franklin Jonas Joins Dope Lemon's North American Tour As Direct Support

Kicking off next Friday, October 6, the run of dates includes stops at New York's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, San Francisco's The Fillmore and more. See a complete list of dates now. The performances celebrate Franklin's debut EP, Sewer Rat, which was released this summer on Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!