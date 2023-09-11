Marcel Dettmann Announces Bad Manners Phonox Residency

The performances will be with Ben Klock, Gesloten Cirkel, Interstellar Funk + more.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Marcel Dettmann Announces Bad Manners Phonox Residency

Marcel Dettmann has announced a new residency across 4 Fridays at Phonox.

Raised in the former East Germany, this is the place where Dettmann found his passion for counterculture electronic sounds, from post-punk and new wave to industrial noise, an early influence before his later immersion into techno.

Post reunification, Dettmann became a part of the Berlin clubbing landscape thanks to his fabled residency with Berghain (and it’s predecessor Ostgut), which he’s held from 1999 to today, a total of 25 years in the world’s most revered nightclub…

Reduced and rough, emotional and unpredictable, Dettmann’s contemporary techno sound (and his innovate integrations of sound with visual art) have become legendary through his productions and DJ sets. In challenging societal times such as now, the intense release you can get from a deep cutting sound like Dettmann’s on the dancefloor couldn’t be any more valuable.

Tour Dates:

Friday 29th September: Marcel Dettmann b2b Ben Klock

Friday 6th October: Marcel Dettmann, K'Alexi Shelby, Lora Haro

Friday 13th October: Marcel Dettmann, Gesloten Cirkel (Live), Bashkka

Friday 20th October: Marcel Dettmann, Ogazon, Interstellar Funk



