Manny Blu Shares New 'Country Punk' EP

Manny Blu will be ringing in the New Year with the release of his newest music, Country Punk EP - out now. Following the release of his EP, DEViL, Country Punk EP takes Blu's created vibe to the next level. The EP is now available worldwide on all streaming services here.

Writing credits on the EP include a roster of names: Stephen Allbritten, Ryan Pattengale, Jake Olbauhm, David Brown, Matt Lukasiewicz, and Nathan Dohse. Country Punk EP is five tracks of hard-hitting rhythms and Blu's created way of capturing the lyrical storytelling of country music in sounds of punk rock. This EP is extremely special to Blu because he was able to co-produce the project and showcase his originality.

Talking about the project, Blu states, "The Country Punk EP was one that we were able to have fun creating without too much thinking about 'how it should go' or 'what works' musically. We let the songs be what they should be, what I wanted them to be, and didn't have to deal with any pressure or restraints from anyone outside the studio. I wanted to make something for me that represented who I am as an artist and the Country Punk lifestyle. We created a vibe for those that don't fit the mold and invite everyone to enjoy it along with us as we head into the New Year."

Three tracks from the EP were released earlier in 2021, "Doin' Fine," Too Bad So Sad," and "95," and are drawing attention on streaming platforms and playlists. Some well-known playlists include: Spotify's New Music Nashville and Country Rocks playlists, Apple Music's New in Country playlist, Tidal's Rising and Rising: Country playlists, CMT's "The Roundup" playlist and more. Along with the buzz on his new EP, Blu also announced that he will start 2022 off on tour with Dallas Smith on his 'Some Things Never Change' tour in Canada. Others to join that tour will be James Barker Band, Shawn Austin, Meghan Patrick, and JoJo Mason.

Overall, 2021 has been a monumental year for Manny Blu as he started to establish himself as more of a global artist with listeners in 128 countries. He gained momentum in the first half of the year with the release of his third EP, DEViL - a tracklist that uses his Country Punk attitude to express testaments of love and explain where he is at in his life right now. The EP featured hit songwriters Michael Hardy, Ryan Hurd, Craig Wiseman, Ryan Beaver, and more. Since its release, Blu has been described as "Aldean meets Eddie Van Halen" (Lyric Magazine), and his tracks have garnered massive attention. "Train" (HERE) reached 1M+ streams.

"Valet" received rave reviews as it showcased Blu's falsetto and ended up on several playlists including, but not limited to the following: Apple's New in Country, Country Risers, Canada's Country; Tidal's Country Waves, Now Playing Nashville, UpStar Music; and Spotify's New Music Nashville. That single also made Blu the face of Apple Music's Canada's Country playlist the week of its release. "Circle Up," featuring Blaine Holcomb, brought out more of Manny Blu's rocker side, and lastly, "Rusty Things" debuted with the album and appeared as a special performance for Blu on his Live & Turned Up Series.

Listen to the new EP here: