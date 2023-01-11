Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Malik Baptiste Debuts 'All You Need to Know' Featuring Snoh Aalegra

As he continues to create varying sonic playgrounds under the guidance of the legendary producer No I.D., Baptiste has plenty more to offer in 2023. 

Jan. 11, 2023  

GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single "All You Need To Know," featuring GRAMMY nominated, Iranian Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra.

Baptiste is carving out a place for himself among hip hop's next generation, and the symphonic "All You Need To Know" is a beautiful homage to his humble beginnings - the single's spoken intro echoes, "Home is where the heart is...Austin, Texas will always love you."

The track tightly packages Baptiste's upbringing in Texas and the singular experiences that shaped him into the genre-defying talent he is today. Aalegra amplifies the thumping beat with her soulful groove, paying respect to his city as she sings, "I'll be loving you always, that's all you need to know."

Of the single, Malik shared, "When I left home, I did so quietly and without many updates on why or what I've been up to. Relaying this message of love through Snoh, I've set out to reconnect with my loved ones and propel myself forward into goals I've set for myself."

"All You Need To Know" follows the multi-hyphenate's 2020 collection of demos Spectrum, which first debuted his talents as a soloist following extensive credits as a producer. In 2019, Baptiste was honored with a GRAMMY award for his work on Ariana Grande's Sweetener, with production credits on "Better Off."

He also lent a hand to several Dreamville artists, including J.I.D. and Earthgang. As he continues to create varying sonic playgrounds under the guidance of the legendary producer No I.D., Baptiste has plenty more to offer in 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



