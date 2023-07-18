Mali Velasquez Announces Debut Album 'I'm Green'

Her debut album, I’m Green, is due out October 13.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Mali Velasquez Announces Debut Album 'I'm Green'

Nashville-based artist Mali Velasquez has signed with Acrophase Records (Ginger Root, Blaketheman1000, Winona Forever) for her debut album, I’m Green, which is due out October 13.

The 9-track set was produced by Josef Kuhn (Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole) and serves as a meditation on the transformative power of both loss and shame. Out today alongside a music video directed by Reed Schick, lead single “Tore” begins in a warm, dreamy state, featuring a simple marching drum beat and soft nylon guitars.

Velasquez’s voice, raspy yet controlled, propels forth a melodic and honestly written song about her struggles with self-criticism. In its final chorus, heavier guitars and electronic distortion fill the bespoke folk arrangement, creating an inviting sense of chaos. The change in the sonic landscape compliments a story about losing control, and how embarrassing it is to be seen in such harsh light. 

In a statement about her debut single, Velasquez offers: 
“‘Tore’ is a song mostly about my own way of self sabotaging. I have no idea how to combat being embarrassed all the time still, but explaining it has helped. Being comfortable in my skin is something that feels out of reach a lot of the time. The themes of time passing slowly and seeming to get away at the same time are the strongest in this song.”

When Velasquez traded her Texas panhandle home for the verdant foothills of Tennessee, she did so with a newfound perspective that mirrored her environment, culminating in the lushly raw edge of her folk-rooted indie rock.

Wistfully openhearted and incisive, she tips the fulcrum between reflection and remedy with melody-forward unction and lyrical tenderness. I’m Green sees Velasquez exploring familiar feelings of discomfort as an opportunity for release. It’s a perennial introspection into the wild animal of young adulthood and the renewing realization that the person we’re most often seeking permission from, crucially, is ourselves. 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
In This Moment Release New Single The Purge Photo
In This Moment Release New Single 'The Purge'

The group have also shared details for GODMODE, marking their eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

2
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single Photo
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Dusk titled Glass Pastures. The band features Amos Pitsch (of Tenement) alongside 5 other equally accomplished singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. Along with the album announcement, Dusk have released the album's lead single 'Pissing In A Wishing Well' to streaming platforms.

3
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single Can’t Get It Out of My Head Photo
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single 'Can’t Get It Out of My Head'

Juliana Hatfield drops the second single and first video from the forthcoming album Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, with the release of “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head.” Directed by David Doobinin, a frequent visual/artistic collaborator, he drew inspiration from French photographer Gilbert Garcin whose dreamlike black and white images.

4
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop Get The Dough Off Photo
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Curling will release their brand new studio album No Guitar. The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) earned acclaim spanning Guitar World, Northern Transmissions and more for their  high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir”. They unveiled the second album cut “Patience,” alongside an official video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD