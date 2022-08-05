Maisie Peters Unveils New Song 'Blonde'

British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters today unveiled her new single "Blonde", available now on all streaming platforms. Pop-rock track "Blonde" is the first of two new singles to be released, with Maisie's emotional ballad "Good Enough" following on August 19th.

Commenting on the new singles Maisie explains, "'Blonde' and' Good Enough' are sister songs to me - they represent the two different sides of my artistry and in a way, myself. One couldn't exist without the other and I like to think at shows people will scream just as loudly to both. I'm a songwriter first and foremost, and writing both these songs were fundamental, changing moments in my own life - it seemed only right they came out in tandem."

On "Blonde" - which has already amassed over a million views on TikTok over the past few weeks - Maisie shares, "'Blonde' is a song about confidence, self-worth and standing behind yourself, and although dying your hair isn't necessarily the grandest thing anyone has ever done, it represents turning a new leaf in how you see yourself, for the better. Plus, it's true, blondes do have more fun."

Earlier this summer Maisie took the stage at CBS's Late Late Show with James Corden for an electrifying performance of her viral single "Cate's Brother". The episode was part of Corden's special run of shows from London and landed in the midst of a 5 night stand at London's Wembley Stadium supporting Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x Tour'.

Released in May, "Cate's Brother" arrived to critical acclaim and has already cracked 8.7 million streams. Based on a true story, Maisie initially teased the track live from a studio session in February and with an overwhelming response from her fanbase, continued working on the song in real time, sharing everything from Cate's first listen reaction to debut performances.

Upon release, Billboard praised the track as "fantastic" adding "the storytelling beneath the wiry pop-rock production is top-notch" while People declared Maisie as "pop's next big thing." Consequence of Sound described the track as "vibrant, playful and fun" and hailed, "If there was ever any doubt that Peters can oscillate between more delicate, introspective tracks over to crowd-ready bops like this, let 'Cate's Brother' be the end of the conversation."

This November Maisie will be hitting the road on her North American headline tour dubbed 'i'm telling the whole of america tour'. The 5-date run kicks off on November 4 with a sold-out show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and makes stops in Toronto (SOLD OUT), Chicago (VENUE UPGRADED), and San Francisco (SOLD OUT) before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angles on November 14. For tickets and more information on Maisie's upcoming North American tour please visit here.

Additionally, Maisie's April 2023 headline show at London's O2 Academy Brixton sold out in under an hour.

Before amassing over half a billion global streams, Maisie spent time honing her craft in sessions across London, LA and Nashville, creating songs for her 2021 debut album 'You Signed Up For This' alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred again.., Johnny McDaid, Miranda Cooper, and producers Joe Rubel (Tom Grennan, Benjamin Francis Leftwich), Afterhrs (Niall Horan, GRACEY), Rob Milton (Easy Life, Holly Humberstone) and Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix).

With an innate gift for storytelling, crafting relatable, diary-entry songs, 'You Signed Up For This' is both Maisie's coming of age story and a love letter to girlhood; penned with the wit, charm and quiet confidence that has seen her ascend from busking on the streets of Brighton to signing with Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records and selling out her entire 2022 North American 'You Signed Up For This' tour.

Returning home after her sold-out 19-date 'You Signed Up For This' tour, which included standout shows at The El Rey and New York's Webster Hall, Maisie is playing to a further 2.5 million+ people this summer as support on Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in Europe and working on the follow up to her acclaimed debut album 'You Signed Up For This'.

Listen to the new single here:

+ - = ÷ x TOUR

Friday, August 5, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE - Ullevi

Thursday, August 11, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE - Ullevi

Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, August 21, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 26, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Thursday, September 1, 2022 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, September 2, 2022 -Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

i'm telling the whole of america tour

Friday, November 4, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, November 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [VENUE UPGRADE]

Friday, November 11, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

Monday, November 14, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern