Maine Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan Releases 'Golden' from Upcoming LP 'GAMBIT'

Maine mandolin maestro Ethan Setiawan will release his sophomore album Gambit March 31 via Adhyâropa Records. He announced the LP by sharing the sprightly "Uncrossed" and today releases "Golden," a track he credits Tristan Scroggins and Brad Meldau for inspiration.

"This was a pandemic creation, and I owe some thanks to Tristan Scroggins and Brad Mehldau on this one," shares Setiawan. "Tristan ran a social media challenge of writing a tune a day for a month in April 2020, and Brad is a truly one-of-a-kind, ever-inspiring musician. Through woven pieces and ever-changing harmony, I attempted to capture some of the lyricism and flowing nature of Brad Mehldau's writing. With a double bass French horn-esque moment, this is one of my favorite tracks on the record."

Produced by legendary fiddle player Darol Anger, Gambit features Anger's signature chamber music-influenced arrangement styles. "What I love about the album is that the sum of it is greater than its parts", explains Setiawan. "It starts with an introductory meditation, and it moves through a Swedish tune, a real jammy number, some more jazz, and new age-influenced pieces, as well as the old-time and bluegrass elements. It's not one thing, it's a whole record".

Gambit was recorded in Maine at the Great Northern Sound Society and features an all-star cast of musicians including Anger (fiddle), Tony Trischka (banjo), Sam Leslie (guitar), Brittany Karlson (bass), Ethan Jodziewicz (bass), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin), Mike Marshall (mandolin), Neil Pearlman (keys), and Matt Arcara (banjo). Gambit is available for pre-order HERE.

On his new album, Setiawan takes the calculated musical risks of a seasoned player. He moves aptly between stylistic influences, harkening back to the experimental string band music pioneered in the early 80s while presenting entirely original compositions.

Ethan will be performing select shows in the North East ahead of the album release. A full list of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Ethan Setiawan Tour Dates

Mar 23 - Portland, OR - One Longfellow Square (Tix)

Mar 24 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim (Tix)

Mar 25 - Waterbury Center, VT - Zenbarn (Tix)

Photo Credit: Louise Bichan