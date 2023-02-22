Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maine Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan Releases 'Golden' from Upcoming LP 'GAMBIT'

Maine Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan Releases 'Golden' from Upcoming LP 'GAMBIT'

Ethan will be performing select shows in the North East ahead of the album release.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Maine mandolin maestro Ethan Setiawan will release his sophomore album Gambit March 31 via Adhyâropa Records. He announced the LP by sharing the sprightly "Uncrossed" and today releases "Golden," a track he credits Tristan Scroggins and Brad Meldau for inspiration.

"This was a pandemic creation, and I owe some thanks to Tristan Scroggins and Brad Mehldau on this one," shares Setiawan. "Tristan ran a social media challenge of writing a tune a day for a month in April 2020, and Brad is a truly one-of-a-kind, ever-inspiring musician. Through woven pieces and ever-changing harmony, I attempted to capture some of the lyricism and flowing nature of Brad Mehldau's writing. With a double bass French horn-esque moment, this is one of my favorite tracks on the record."

Produced by legendary fiddle player Darol Anger, Gambit features Anger's signature chamber music-influenced arrangement styles. "What I love about the album is that the sum of it is greater than its parts", explains Setiawan. "It starts with an introductory meditation, and it moves through a Swedish tune, a real jammy number, some more jazz, and new age-influenced pieces, as well as the old-time and bluegrass elements. It's not one thing, it's a whole record".

Gambit was recorded in Maine at the Great Northern Sound Society and features an all-star cast of musicians including Anger (fiddle), Tony Trischka (banjo), Sam Leslie (guitar), Brittany Karlson (bass), Ethan Jodziewicz (bass), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin), Mike Marshall (mandolin), Neil Pearlman (keys), and Matt Arcara (banjo). Gambit is available for pre-order HERE.

On his new album, Setiawan takes the calculated musical risks of a seasoned player. He moves aptly between stylistic influences, harkening back to the experimental string band music pioneered in the early 80s while presenting entirely original compositions.

Ethan will be performing select shows in the North East ahead of the album release. A full list of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Ethan Setiawan Tour Dates

Mar 23 - Portland, OR - One Longfellow Square (Tix)

Mar 24 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim (Tix)

Mar 25 - Waterbury Center, VT - Zenbarn (Tix)

Photo Credit: Louise Bichan



Ava Max Announces U.K. & European Tour Dates Photo
Ava Max Announces U.K. & European Tour Dates
Ava Max is excited to share that she will be ‘On Tour (Finally)’. Kicking off on Friday 14th April at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, the 14-date run of debut UK and European shows will travel to Glasgow, Birmingham, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Oslo, Zurich, Milan, Lisbon, Hamburg, Cologne and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single Notre Dame Photo
UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Brooklyns Oropendola Releases New Track Trust the Sun Photo
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG Photo
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.

From This Author - Michael Major


UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
February 21, 2023

Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Jason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasJason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 21, 2023

This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
February 21, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMGGeorge Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
February 21, 2023

The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.
SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'
February 21, 2023

Popping with the nuanced character and colourful palette we have come to expect from Soup!’s releases, the band also cite a host of retro influences such as Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Josef K and Factory Records heroes A Certain Ratio; all of whom are said to filtered into its heady brew of sounds.
share