Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Manic'

The visual for “Manic” takes inspiration from the classic Blink 182 “Dammit” video circa 1997. With Magnolia Park’s energetic riffs and catchy hooks, they capture the playful energy and youthful angst of their predecessors. Check it out below!

Guitarist Tristan Torres explains that “Manic” is the “ultimate break-up anthem, fusing that classic Pop-Punk sound with our modern flare. The inspiration was a combination of everyone’s worst break up.”

He continues, “The video process was awesome, we booked this small movie theater that a lot of the band used to go to so it was pretty nostalgic. The idea behind involving 408 was just to show some love to the scene down in Orlando. We slowly became friends and we’re both always at the Audio Compound so it just made sense.”

Though at times lighthearted, Magnolia Park are also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity. Since their inception, they've been on a mission to inspire kids who look like them to start bands as a form of creative expression.

“Our goal when we’re together is to make sure the next generation doesn’t have to face as much racial backlash for being a rock band,” guitarist Tristan Torres explains. “In the industry, people look at us a certain way and try to impose things on us—and we want to make sure the next generation of rock bands don’t have to go through what we’ve been through.”

Since forming in Orlando, Florida in 2019, the five-piece act have released an EP, a mixtape, and their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Baku’s Revenge’ (2022), with the latter climbing to over 18.5 Million streams to date.

With an impressive Spotify monthly listener count reaching over 1.2 Million, 45 Million views on their viral Tik-Tok page and over 675K followers, Magnolia Park’s unique brand of upbeat pop-punk has been celebrated by outlets like Kerrang, Alternative Press, Ones To Watch, Afropunk, MTV News, and BrooklynVegan, hailed by the latter as “one of the best bands bringing the mainstream pop-punk revival sound back right now.”

Magnolia Park Tour Dates

8/10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

8/11 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

8/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival

8/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/12 - Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Photo by Jessica Griffith