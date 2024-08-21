Magnolia Park Drop Heavy New Track 'The Void'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a month-long co-headlining tour across the US, Orlando band Magnolia Park mark a new era with their electrifying banger “The Void” out now. Homing in on a sound that channels the intensity of nu metal, hip-hop and hard rock, the new track’s somber lyrical content outlines the constant battle of fighting falling into “the void” of depression and cycle of isolation.

Fueled by a love of the supernatural and macabre, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales took an acoustic guitar to the Devils Den: a cold, dark, haunted cave found in Williston, Florida. Under the influence of the menacing energy felt in its depths, together they wrote the demo that would become “The Void”. With the addition of pummeling drums, aggressive distortion and the mesmerizing vocals of Joshua Roberts, the song and accompanying music video are manifestations of the “twisted inner workings that the mind can take you.” Inspired by iconic Horror and Thriller movies of the past, check out the haunting music video directed by Orie McGinness here.

Since their 2019 induction, Magnolia Park have explored a spectrum of sounds and influences throughout two full length albums, a mixtape, four EP’s and a slew of singles. Their latest record, Halloween Mixtape II, saw them expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies, with songs like “Animal”, an industrial-meets-nu-metal blast, or “Do Or Die”, the energizing genre-bending track that helped pushed their sound into heavier territories. With the addition of “Shallow” released early this Summer, the band’s latest releases have showcased a bold evolution influenced by mainstay acts like Linkin Park and Bring Me The Horizon.

Initially building momentum independently through their creative use of social media, Magnolia Park has connected with a core audience that now reaches over 1.2 Million followers and over 78 Million views on Tik-Tok. After breaking through with their debut album Baku’s Revenge in 2022, Ones To Watch made the case that “proved that they are more than a Tik-Tok band”; a confident statement paralleled by an extreme spike in listeners. Since the release of their second full length, Halloween Mixtape II last October, on Spotify alone they have grown to 1.1 Million monthly listeners with a total of 185 Million catalog streams to date.

Magnolia Park Tour Dates

Sept. 22 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL *festival

W/ Bowling For Soup & Wheatus

Feb 5 – Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens – Blackpool, UK

Feb 7 – Stockton Globe – Stockton-on-tees, UK

Feb 8 – Factory Manchester – Manchester, UK

Feb 9 – The Civic at The Halls – Wolverhamptom, UK

Feb 11 – Plymouth Pavillions – Plymouth, UK

Feb 12 – Swansea Arena – Swansea, UK

Feb 13 – Motorpoint Arena – Nottingham, UK

Feb 14 – The Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK

Feb 15 – Bournemouth International Centre – Bournemouth, UK

Feb 17 – The Garage – London, UK *solo

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner

