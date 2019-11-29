Madonna's Madame X Tour 2020 Launches In Lisbon on January 12

Madonna's Madame X tour launches in Lisbon in January 2020 after a stunning run in the U.S. Reviews for the intimate, theatrical shows have been ecstatic with The London Times giving it 5 stars and describing it as "Intimate risk-taking, rapturously performed" and the New York Times reporting; "Her Madame X show reimagines pop spectacle for a theater stage."



The Madame X 2020 tour will relaunch in Lisbon on 12-January where it plays 8 sold out shows through January 23rd. It then proceeds to London whereas a result of the highly specialized production elements, the Madame X Tour date originally slated for Sunday, 26-January at the London Palladium will now be rescheduled to Sunday, 16-February becoming the final date in the 15-show run in this city. There is no change to the additional performances 27, 29 & 30 January and 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 15-February.



Tickets for the 26-January performance will be honored at the 16-February event. Refunds if required will available via point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.



For complete tour and ticket information visit www.madonna.com





