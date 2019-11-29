Madonna's Madame X Tour 2020 Launches In Lisbon on January 12

Article Pixel Nov. 29, 2019  
Madonna's Madame X Tour 2020 Launches In Lisbon on January 12

Madonna's Madame X tour launches in Lisbon in January 2020 after a stunning run in the U.S. Reviews for the intimate, theatrical shows have been ecstatic with The London Times giving it 5 stars and describing it as "Intimate risk-taking, rapturously performed" and the New York Times reporting; "Her Madame X show reimagines pop spectacle for a theater stage."

The Madame X 2020 tour will relaunch in Lisbon on 12-January where it plays 8 sold out shows through January 23rd. It then proceeds to London whereas a result of the highly specialized production elements, the Madame X Tour date originally slated for Sunday, 26-January at the London Palladium will now be rescheduled to Sunday, 16-February becoming the final date in the 15-show run in this city. There is no change to the additional performances 27, 29 & 30 January and 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 15-February.

Tickets for the 26-January performance will be honored at the 16-February event. Refunds if required will available via point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.madonna.com



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Walt Disney Records Releases Collectible 3-Inch Vinyl For Classic Singles
  • BBC Two Commissions THE TECH TRANSFORMERS
  • Israel Film Festival in LA Awards $190K for Audience Choice Awards
  • RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Continues Season-Long Viewer Winning Streak