Madonna & Saucy Santana Release 'Material Gworrlllllll!'

Madonna has teamed up with rapper Saucy Santana to release "Material Gworrllllllll!" - listen HERE. The track serves as a remix to Saucy's own viral "Material Girl" song, which was inspired by Madonna's original hit. The official music video will be released on Monday, August 8.

The song arrives ahead of FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, Madonna's 50-track career spanning compilation album, releasing on August 19, 2022. The collection, curated by Madonna, is in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 #1 hits on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time.

Madonna most recently released the 16-track version, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, which is available now on streaming.

These new collections mark the first album release to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series across her groundbreaking career.

50 NUMBER ONES spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world's top producers. In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut. The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited-edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders. The 16-track edition, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, will be available in physical format on August 19. Pre-order and Pre-save now.

Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna's 40 years in music.

Saucy Santana most recently released his hit single "Booty" via RCA Records, adding to his unstoppable run, gracing the covers of Teen Vogue, PAPER, V Magazine, and XXL as part of their 2022 Freshman Class list. Previously supporting Latto on her nationwide 777 Tour, Santana also premiered the "Material Gworrllllllll!" remix as part of a live performance with Madonna at her Pride event in NYC in addition to a breakout performance at the 2022 BET Awards Pre-Show.

Boasting more than 220 minutes of remixes, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES flows in mostly chronological order, showcasing the many musical reinventions that made Madonna an international icon, from 1983's "Holiday" to 2019's "I Don't Search I Find," with remixes by some of the biggest and most influential DJs of all time including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii.

On several songs, Madonna is joined by other incredible artists, including Britney Spears ("Me Against The Music"); Justin Timberlake and Timbaland ("4 Minutes"); and Nicki Minaj ("Bitch I'm Madonna.") Each remix was newly remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna's two most-recent studio albums, Rebel Heart (2015) and Madame X (2019).

Both of these new collections also highlight You Can Dance, Madonna's first-ever remix collection. Celebrating 35 years this year, You Can Dance has sold more than five million copies worldwide and is still the second best-selling remix album of all time. The collection also pays homage to "Everybody," Madonna's first single, celebrating its 40th Anniversary on October 6. Madonna redesigned the album's chronology by picking three edits from You Can Dance, including "Into The Groove", "Everybody" and "Physical Attraction," which reflects the underground club vibes that inspired her first recordings as a Sire artist.

Along with those rarities, these albums also introduce versions that are seeing their first-ever official release, including the "Alternate Single Remix" of "Keep It Together," the "Offer Nissim Promo Mix" of "Living For Love," and more.

Saucy Santana is a vibrant artist with a bold personality from Perry, Florida. Santana's first-ever song, "Walk Em Like A Dog," was a viral hit with tens of millions of streams. In January 2020, he released his first mixtape, Imma Celebrity, which contained the standout track "Material Girl," which has charted on Spotify and surged on TikTok with millions of video creates.

In July 2020, Santana released Pretty Little Gangsta, featuring "Up & Down" with Latto. Santana's 2020 single "Walk" went viral in 2021 through YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok after being highlighted in the popular multi-platform #WalkChallenge.

Santana has since collaborated with artists including Madonna, City Girls, Kali, Ivorian Doll, and star EDM DJ R3HAB. Santana's most recent album, Keep It Playa, features a new hit, "Shisha," which is poised to be another classic in Saucy Santana's young and growing career.

His strong presence in the LGBTQ+ community, co-signs from Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo, and his infectious personality have combined to rapidly expand his fanbase and worldwide following on social media.

