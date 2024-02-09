Madison Beer Wants to 'Make You Mine' on New Single

Beer's ‘The Spinnin' Tour' will kick off on February 24 in Sweden.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Madison Beer is preparing to embark on her 52-date ‘Spinnin Tour', but before she does, the singer-songwriter is treating her fans to a new single. “Make You Mine,” Madison's first new track since the release of her recent sophomore LP, is available now. 

“Make You Mine” finds Madison Beer in her comfort zone, where sultry meets swift tempo, somewhat contrasting themes that Madison has made a career of marrying perfectly. I wanna feel, wanna taste, wanna get you going,” she sings to introduce the song.

Beer's voice, a seamless mix of grating and mellifluous, wraps itself around the airy melody with ease, creating a number sure to excite her audience once she takes it on the road with her, along with her GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album, Silence Between Songs, which released in September.

2023 was a career year for Madison Beer, in ways that transcend just music. Silence Between Songs earned Madison her first career GRAMMY nomination, for “Best Immersive Album,” and she enjoyed the release of her first book, her memoir The Half Of It, which allowed Madison to tell her story “from my own point of view,” as she revealed to an audience at the GRAMMY Museum last month.

Watch Madison Beer get ready with Billboard for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards HERE

‘The Spinnin' Tour' will kick off on February 24 in Sweden, and travel globally through cities like Madrid, London, New York and Toronto en route to its closing date of June 13 in Los Angeles.

ABOUT MADISON BEER

Madison Beer is a platinum-selling singer, songwriter, recording artist, producer and author. Since making her music debut at the age of 12, Madison has evolved into a dynamic and versatile artist whose sound blends pop, R&B, and soul influences, with powerful, emotive vocals that convey a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience.

Madison's second studio album, Silence Between Songs, released in September 2023, earned the Jericho, New York native her first career GRAMMY nomination for ‘Best Immersive Album' and her second consecutive placement on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, following the debut of her first studio album, Life Support, on the chart in 2021.

In April 2023, Madison unleashed an essential facet of her artistry with the release of her memoir, The Half Of It, an honest and unflinching account of self-love. The memoir chronicles the past decade of Madison's life in the spotlight and the background of her journey to her status as a public figure.

Madison also released a handful of singles this year, most notably “Spinnin” and “Sweet Relief.” The music video for “Sweet Relief” quickly cracked a million views in one-month post-release, while “Spinnin” inspires the name of Madison's third headlining tour, The Spinnin Tour, which will cover 52 North American and European dates when it begins in February 2024. 

When it comes to her music, Madison assumes creative control. She writes her own songs, produces, directs and creates her own visuals, and showcases unique artistry through her diaristic lyricism, tackling subjects that include mental health, grief, and heartbreak. With an audience of over 65 million on social media, Madison is one of the most influential voices of her generation.

Photocredit: Paris Mumpower



