Maddie & Tae Top Country Airplay Charts with 'Die From A Broken Heart'

Mercury Nashville's Maddie & Tae peak both the Billboard and MediaBase country airplay charts this week with "Die From A Broken Heart." "Die From A Broken Heart," written by Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan and Jonathan Singleton, is a standout track on the award-winning duo's "superb album" (AP), The Way It Feels.

"Die From A Broken Heart" resonated with audiences immediately while American Songwriter says, "they [Maddie & Tae] excel at constructing tuneful, lyrically direct music that feels authentic, candid and touches a nerve without rattling it." "Die From A Broken Heart" experienced early success on satellite radio, it is consistently in the Top 5 of country on-demand streaming, it is now No. 1 on country airplay charts, and it was recently certified Platinum by the RIAA.

With all of the well-deserved accolades "Die From A Broken Heart" has received, Maddie & Tae still focus on the individual listener who may be in need of a song like this, "If even one person out there found healing from this song, THAT is success to us."

Maddie & Tae recently performed "Die From A Broken Heart" for the Recording Academy's digital series Press Play.

