Maddie & Tae Extend 'All Song No Static' Tour With Spring 2023 Dates

Multi-Platinum Mercury Nashville Duo Maddie & Tae will continue their headlining All Song No Static Tour into Spring 2023.

Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with #1 hits ("Die From A Broken Heart," "Girl In A Country Song"), fan-favorite tracks, album cuts, and music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.

Tickets for the All Song No Static Tour go on sale Wednesday (12/14) at 10am local time, with exclusive Maddie & Tae fan club pre-sale happening now. To purchase, visit here.

Maddie & Tae All Song No Static Tour 2023 Dates:

March 16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre*

March 17 - Liberty Township, OH - Lori's Roadhouse*

March 18 - Jeffersonville, IN - The Jefferson*

March 23 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino and Resort

March 24 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre*

March 25 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

March 30 - Hobart, IN - Art Theater*

March 31 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel*

April 1 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 6 - Portland, ME - Aura*

April 7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

April 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den

* = with special guest Patrick Murphy

Maddie & Tae are wrapping a landmark year that included the release of their two-part collection - Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 - a CMT Music Award for Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got"), Duo of the Year nominations by both the ACM and CMA, wall-to-wall crowds at headlining shows across the country and more milestones.

To ring in 2023, Maddie & Tae will bring their signature harmonies to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023. Performing two songs from Disneyland Resort, tune in on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

Doubling down on holiday spirit, the vinyl version of Maddie & Tae's We Need Christmas is available now for the first time. Fans can order the exclusive emerald green vinyl HERE.

About Maddie & Tae

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the CMT Music Awards, and were nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining All Song No Static Tour sold out major markets coast-to-coast in 2022, with additional shows now announced for Spring 2023.