Maddie & Tae Announce 'Through The Madness Vol. 1'

Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae announced today a brand-new collection of songs, Through The Madness Vol. 1, out everywhere January 28 with signed copies available for pre-order now. Maintaining their fierce independence and vulnerability, Maddie & Tae's Through The Madness Vol. 1 follows last year's critically acclaimed No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album.

With their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and signature harmonies woven through eight tracks, Through The Madness Vol. 1 includes their recent single "Woman You Got" and latest release "Madness." Maddie & Tae co-penned each song, leading with their hearts wide-open on standout collaborations with Morgane Stapleton ("Don't Make Her Look Dumb") and Lori McKenna ("The Other Side"), and exuding familiarity and truth on four more brand-new tracks.

"These eight songs are the start of a new chapter for us," shared Maddie & Tae. "We couldn't be more excited for them to be out in the world!"

In celebration of Through The Madness Vol. 1, Maddie & Tae are launching their fan club today, with a select number of signed CDs and digital downloads available. Join Maddie & Tae's fan club here to pre-order Through The Madness Vol. 1, and receive limited offers exclusive to members.

Maddie & Tae will crisscross the country in 2022, headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. Kicking off January 6, the pair will bring their hit songs and new music to 16 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

Jan 6 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Jan 7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Jan 12 - Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA

Jan 13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Jan 14 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Jan 15 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Jan 19 - Moonshine Beach- San Diego, CA

Jan 20 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

Jan 21 - Club Rodeo - San Jose, CA

Jan 22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Feb 3 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb 4 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

Feb 5 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Feb 10 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Feb 11 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Feb 12 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA