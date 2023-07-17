Madame Tussauds Adds Seven New Harry Styles' Figures to Its Star-Studded Celebrity Line-up

All seven figures stand red-carpet ready in outfits inspired by the fashionista’s favorite looks from recent years.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Madame Tussauds Adds Seven New Harry Styles' Figures to Its Star-Studded Celebrity Line-up

After years and thousands of fan requests, Madame Tussauds revealed that Harry Styles has taken to the stage for a second time with seven new figures of the trendsetting solo artist across the world-famous attraction’s estate.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney can now get up close and personal with the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter as he triumphantly returns to Madame Tussauds, with the figures striking seven different poses inspired by some of Harry’s show stopping appearances from around the globe.

Keeping fans late night talking, the seven new figures depicting Styles in some of his most glamorous garments have been carefully sculpted by Madame Tussauds artists who have worked hard to make sure the creations capture the As It Was singer’s signature style.

All seven figures stand red-carpet ready in outfits inspired by the fashionista’s favorite looks from recent years. Madame Tussauds New York is dazzled by Styles’ rainbow sequined jumpsuit, made famous by his now legendary Coachella performance. Madame Tussauds London’s figure celebrates Styles’ acting turn with the figure sporting a forest green blazer and pistachio trousers made famous by the My Policeman premiere. Madame Tussauds Berlin sees Styles rocking a pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat. 

The music phenomenon’s Love On Tour provides the inspiration for Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Amsterdam, Singapore and Sydney. Taking to the streets of Tinseltown, a bronze fringed sequin vested Styles will star in Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Madame Tussauds Amsterdam welcomes a suited and booted Styles, as he struts to the stage in a pink embroidered double-breasted suit.

Fans in Madame Tussauds Singapore can see Styles in his iconic blue and yellow two piece from the Glasgow leg of the Love On Tour tour. And finally returning to Oz, a figure modeling an electric pink shirt and signature pink feather boa made famous by his San Jose performance is at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

Angela Jobson, Global Brand Director Madame Tussauds, said: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation. We jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Styles’ seven figure launch comes after his most successful year yet, the My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling star completed a total 109 shows in more than 20 different countries in 2022 and is currently continuing this momentum with his European tour. Harry Styles will also be receiving a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.  



