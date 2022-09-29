Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Madame Gandhi Announces 'Vibrations' Short-Form Album

To celebrate, she has shared her new single “Set Me Free.”

Sep. 29, 2022  

Artist and activist Madame Gandhi (Kiran Gandhi) announced Vibrations, a short-form album set for release later this year via Sony Music. It's the final project in a three-part series - following Voices (2016) and Visions (2019) - that looks at personal liberation, activism, being in service, and evolving in love.

Along with the announcement she shared a new sneak peek with the percussive, Fela Kuti-inspired break-up anthem "Set Me Free," which is available everywhere now.

She explains, "'Set Me Free' is about moving into personal freedom from a place of love, wisdom and awareness. I wanted to write a tune that makes my audience wanna dance around their house in their underwear, motivated by past relationships, situations, jobs or arrangements that no longer work for them! This song is about joyfully calling in and manifesting the life we do want, the love we do want, the people we want, and recognizing that this shift starts within. I make music with the intention of wanting to inspire change, joy, growth, evolution and happiness. It is a message that I think anyone listening can connect with."

It comes on the heels of the previously released global percussion-inspired single "Crystals & Congas."

Vibrations is Gandhi's most vulnerable short-form album yet, as she separates her pre-pandemic self to a post-pandemic self over five songs that are carefully crafted, rhythm-oriented, intentionally intelligent and emotionally deep.

"Each track is filled with layers upon layers of percussion, and I designed the lyrics on this album to specifically serve as mantras that are affirming and energizing for my audience," Gandhi says. "As ever, I partnered with a diverse and talented roster of creators, who share my similar values of elevating and celebrating unheard voices. It is an album to meditate to, dance to, love to, journal to, make art to and all other activities that nourish and heal us."

Madame Gandhi is an award-winning artist and activist known for her uplifting, percussive electronic music and positive message about gender liberation and personal power. She has toured drumming for M.I.A., Thievery Corporation, Oprah, and Kehlani. She began producing music in 2015, after her story running the London Marathon free-bleeding to combat menstrual stigma went viral around the world.

Gandhi has been listed as Forbes 30 Under 30 in Music, and her 2020 TED Talk about conscious music consumption has been viewed over a million times. Her video for the track "Waiting For Me," shot in Mumbai, India, won the Music Video Jury Award at SXSW Film Festival in 2021, and her 100% Organically Sourced x Sound MANA nature sound pack won the New Wav award at the 2021 Splice Awards.

In June of 2022, Gandhi completed a Masters in Music Science & Technology at Stanford University's CCRMA where she spent time in Antarctica sampling the sounds of glaciers melting to create empathy and awareness around climate change.

Listen to the new single here:

