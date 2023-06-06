Mad Honey Share Details For New Album 'Satellite Aphrodite'

The album will see its worldwide release on September 22.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Mad Honey have announced their debut full-length Satellite Aphrodite that will see its worldwide release on September 22nd from Deathwish Inc. and Sunday Drive Records.

The album is an exciting first chapter of a band destined to be part of the modern indie-rock lexicon for years to come.  Hailing from Oklahoma City, OK, Mad Honey have released a number of singles and EP’s and their long-awaited debut LP transports listeners into the band’s lush world of musical melancholy.

Satellite Aphrodite’s first single, “Fold,” is hazy and hook-laden and premieres today.  Of the track, Tiff of Mad Honey (vocals/guitar) comments:  “’Fold’ is about feeling like you don't have control of your own mind, and trying to surround yourself with the right people to keep you grounded.

When I was writing it, I was feeling a lot of anxious energy about what decisions I should be making for my life, and questioning why I cared what people thought about it. I wrote the demo back in late 2021. When we finally started working on the song as a full band it became more anthemic and fun. It was one of the first songs we recorded together, so sonically it set the tone for the album."

Satellite Aphrodite features 11 new, unforgettable songs that showcase a sophistication deep within Mad Honey's multi-layered approach.  Each track shimmers and sways with a punk heart and pop sensibility that show Mad Honey discovering their own youthful creative magic in real time.  

Look for Satellite Aphrodite to be out on September 22nd.  Pre-order it here and stay tuned for more singles and news to surface soon from Mad Honey.

