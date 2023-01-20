Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Macklemore Releases Latest Track 'Heroes' From Forthcoming Album 'Ben'

‘HEROES’ is the fourth track to be revealed from his highly anticipated studio album, BEN, scheduled for global release on March 3, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY Award® winning artist Macklemore has paired up with legendary American record producer DJ Premier for his latest offering; 'HEROES,' the fourth track to be revealed from his highly anticipated studio album, BEN, scheduled for global release on March 3, 2023 - Pre-order/add/save HERE.

Macklemore has also announced his first leg of THE BEN TOUR will start April, 3 in Dublin, making stops across Europe and the U.K. with special guests Tones And I and CHARLIEONNAFRIDAY. For a full list of dates and more information, go to: https://macklemore.com

Last year saw the 10-year anniversary since the release of The Heist. The RIAA organization officially certified 'Can't Hold Us'DIAMOND and honored Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as one of the most successful duos of the last 65 years of RIAA Gold & Platinum history.

Diamond certifications make up less than 1% of RIAA's Gold & Platinum program. These are awarded for 10 million sales and streaming equivalents earned in the United States alone with only 19 acts having more than one Diamond single in RIAA history. 'Can't Hold Us,' ft. Ray Dalton marks their second Diamond Single Award (following 2015's 'Thrift Shop' ft Wanz) from the same album, an incredibly rare accomplishment.

This past year, Macklemore released 'CHANT' Ft Tones and I, 'MANIAC' Ft Windser, and 'FAITHFUL' ft. NLE Choppa - each from his larger body of work titled BEN which will see its global release on March 3, 2023. Pre-order/add/save HERE.

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim, and international appeal, with a total of 13.2 BILLION COMBINED STREAMS to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century.

'GEMINI', Macklemore's first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, "Glorious" (featuring Skylar Grey), "Good Old Days" (featuring Kesha), and "Marmalade" (featuring Lil Yachty).

'GEMINI' followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, 'The Heist' (which spawned two #1 singles, the Diamond-certified "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" and 2016 release "This Unruly Mess I've Made", which featured the Platinum-certified single "Downtown".

Collectively Macklemore's music videos have been viewed over 5 BILLION times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single ("Thrift Shop"). A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his platform, resources, and creative pursuits to have an impact on racial and social justice issues.

Macklemore is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. Drawing on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery.

In 2016 he was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first non-administration official ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address. In 2021, Macklemore launched Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle clothing brand that has gained quick momentum and made waves in the golf and fashion worlds. He is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders, of Major League Soccer and Seattle Kraken, of National Hockey League.

He currently serves on the board of directors for MusiCares, The Residency and The Underground Museum in LA.

Watch the new music video here:



