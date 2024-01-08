MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive Vice President, Productions

Ms. Tuttle joined MSG Entertainment in 2010, and since then has held roles of increasing responsibility across various areas of the business.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced that Jessica Tuttle, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of live entertainment experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Productions.

Ms. Tuttle previously served as Senior Vice President, Productions, where, since 2019, she has overseen critical strategy and business operations for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, that helped drive significant growth.

In this elevated role, Ms. Tuttle will continue to lead MSG Entertainment's productions business – which includes the Christmas Spectacular, the Radio City Rockettes, and venue tours at both Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

Under Ms. Tuttle's leadership, the Christmas Spectacular and the Rockettes brand have achieved many significant growth milestones, including the 2022 season, which saw the highest revenue ever in the show's nearly 90-year history, and new partnership opportunities that have introduced the Rockettes to new audiences year-round.

The organization has also focused on creating a comprehensive dancer development program committed to increasing diversity, inclusion and representation on the Rockettes line. Ms. Tuttle will report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment.  

“Throughout her tenure at MSG Entertainment, Jessica has been instrumental in growing our productions business by focusing on revenue-driving strategies, strategic partnerships, and brand growth,” said Mr. Dolan. “I am confident she will continue to develop new opportunities for the Rockettes and Christmas Spectacular brands in this expanded role.”

“Since joining MSG Entertainment 14 years ago, I've had unique opportunities to grow and evolve my career,” said Ms. Tuttle. “I'm honored to take on this elevated leadership role, especially as we head into the 100th anniversary of the Radio City Rockettes in 2025.”

Ms. Tuttle joined MSG Entertainment in 2010, and since then has held roles of increasing responsibility across various areas of the business. This includes responsibility for the ticketing sales strategy for the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and Christmas Spectacular, and as well as touring family and holiday productions at the Company's portfolio of venues. Prior to joining MSG Entertainment, Ms. Tuttle oversaw marketing and ticket sales strategy at the New York Islanders.

Ms. Tuttle is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a bachelor's degree in management. She lives in Westchester with her husband and two children, and actively volunteers and fundraises for both Boston Children's Hospital and The Epilepsy Foundation.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually.

In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.  



