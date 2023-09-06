MS Mr Releases a New & Final Single 'Saturn Return'

The song was released with a gorgeous and intimate roller coaster ride of a music video.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

MS Mr Releases a New & Final Single 'Saturn Return'

After a 7-year hiatus, New York alt electro-pop duo MS MR, best known for their top 10 hit "Hurricane," are back with one last musical offering, "Saturn Return", including a gorgeous and intimate roller coaster ride of a music video. The independent release also features a cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" and celebrates the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Secondhand Rapture. 

Comprised of Lizzy Plapinger (LPX, Neon Gold Records) and Max Hershenow (alexmaax), MS MR made global waves in the 2010s with their albums Secondhand Rapture (2012) and How Does It Feel (2015).

Notorious for their signature blend of dark electro currents, undeniable pop hooks, and haunting atmospheres, they garnered equal attention for their style and surreal candy-colored gothic aesthetics, made iconic in video collaborations with creative powerhouses like Luke Gilford, Austin Peters, BRTHR, Tyler Kolhoff, Mafalda Millies, and Tabitha Denholm.

Their infectious and electrifying live performances led to multiple sold-out headline tours around the globe, as well as international festival slots like the main stage at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Splendour in the Grass. MS MR’s music was used extensively in TV and film including Game of Thrones and the Oscar award-winning The Room and their song “Dark Doo Wop” was sampled by Snoop Dogg on “Daddy” of his latest record.

Photo: Catie Laffoon



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of New Single Photo
Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of New Single

Country music singer-songwriter Tayler Holder has fans clamoring in anticipation for his next single release “Someone You Knew” set for release on September 29th. With this release Tayler continues to carve his own lane in the country music world as he releases more classic singles further cementing himself in the Country landscape.

2
Kings Elliot Releases Its My Birthday Photo
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'

The track arrives following a busy few months in which Kings Elliot performed a sold out headline show at London’s Omeara, opened for Lana Del Rey at Hyde Park and recorded a plethora of exciting new music. 'It's My Birthday' explores the complex feelings of pressure, guilt & sadness that birthdays can trigger within us.

3
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album Photo
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Wolfgang Muthspiel has shared the title track from his upcoming new album. 'Dance of the Elders' is streaming at all DSPs now. The album, Dance of the Elders, sees the award-winning Austrian musician accompanied by bassist Scott Colley (Jim Hall, Andrew Hill, Donny McCaslin) and drummer Brian Blade (Joni Mitchell, Chick Corea, Christian McBride).

4
Death Lens Sign To Epitaph Records & Share Label Debut Vacant Photo
Death Lens Sign To Epitaph Records & Share Label Debut 'Vacant'

Death Lens have signed to Epitaph Records. Comprised of Bryan Torres, Matt Silva, Jhon Reyes, and Eduardo Contreras, the foursome has three albums under their belts, a split EP with The Frights, and opened for acts such as Enjoy, Together Pangea, Cherry Glazerr, Militarie Gun and many more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED