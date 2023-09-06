MS Mr Releases a New & Final Single 'Saturn Return'

After a 7-year hiatus, New York alt electro-pop duo MS MR, best known for their top 10 hit "Hurricane," are back with one last musical offering, "Saturn Return", including a gorgeous and intimate roller coaster ride of a music video. The independent release also features a cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" and celebrates the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Secondhand Rapture.

Comprised of Lizzy Plapinger (LPX, Neon Gold Records) and Max Hershenow (alexmaax), MS MR made global waves in the 2010s with their albums Secondhand Rapture (2012) and How Does It Feel (2015).

Notorious for their signature blend of dark electro currents, undeniable pop hooks, and haunting atmospheres, they garnered equal attention for their style and surreal candy-colored gothic aesthetics, made iconic in video collaborations with creative powerhouses like Luke Gilford, Austin Peters, BRTHR, Tyler Kolhoff, Mafalda Millies, and Tabitha Denholm.

Their infectious and electrifying live performances led to multiple sold-out headline tours around the globe, as well as international festival slots like the main stage at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Splendour in the Grass. MS MR’s music was used extensively in TV and film including Game of Thrones and the Oscar award-winning The Room and their song “Dark Doo Wop” was sampled by Snoop Dogg on “Daddy” of his latest record.

Photo: Catie Laffoon