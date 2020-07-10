MPEACH Remixes Sunken Cages' 'Mudras'

Multi-disciplinary, electronic urbano artist MPEACH (aka Mariana Martin Capriles) has brought her signature Latinx del Futuro sound to "Door To The Cosmos" - Dancefloor V/A compilation with her remix of Sunken Cages' single "Mudras." The new compilation is out on July 7th everywhere you stream music, with limited vinyl release available at the end of the month.

"The new remix is raw and dubby with a heavy dembow beat and lots of chopped vocals from the original song, where hi-energy dance meets low-end bass, adding a lilt of the rhythms from my native Venezuela. It's the first track I've produced where I am only working on the beat and not including any of my vocals. I loved the opportunity to work in a more open format, remixes allow for a different kind of experimentation," adds MPEACH.

A multi-talented visionary artist, producer, musician, MPEACH is known to create experiences that carry cultures through space and time on a wave of electronic urbano pop that she calls Future Latinx #latinxdelfuturo. Critically celebrated, her recent single, "Fuego de Colores" co-produced by Uproot Andy, was hailed by KCRW Pan Caliente, "MPEACH elevates her sound into a different stratosphere." And "Sacude," co-produced with Jimmy Flamante was reviewed by PopDust who said, "cool, sensuous waves of Dembow rhythm topped by a seductive beat."

MPEACH's signature soundscape is influenced by cross-pollination of sounds from Latin America, the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. The sounds and energy from her production translate to high-energy dance beats meet low-end bass, and flirt with rhythms rooted in traditions from her home country of Venezuela. Resulting in an effortless bridge of her prowess as a vocalist, songwriter, DJ, director and designer; and has released music with tastemaker labels Dutty Artz, Abstractor, NWLA, Interscope, Majia, her imprint PEACHTOWN and now with On the Corner Records. MPeach's hit songs "What I Am" produced by Vermilion Bird and "Alarma (feat.Copout)" are featured on the soundtrack of award-winning director Crystal Moselle's film "Skate Kitchen" (2018), with Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The new track, "Mudras" remix by MPEACH will be included in Sunken Cages' upcoming EP "When The Waters Refused Our History" due out later this year with On The Corner Records. And it is currently featured on the V/A compilation "Door To The Cosmos" with On the Corner Records dropping on July 7th everywhere you stream music!

