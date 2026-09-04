MOANA: VOICES ACROSS THE OCEAN Video and CAMP ROCK 3 Single Out Now

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Disney Music premiered a new video for 'In The Waves,' featuring American Idol winner Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga, from the 'Moana: Voices Across The Ocean' album.

Inspired by a shared childhood memory of riding on their parents' shoulders through the ocean, 'In The Waves' by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga is about finding comfort in those memories, and how the ocean has a way of connecting us to the people we love, even after they're gone.

'Moana: Voices Across The Ocean' is executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa'amaligi. The project brought together 25 of the most globally successful or exciting up-and-coming Pacific artists who pulled inspiration from the spirit, themes and influence of Disney's 'Moana' into their own musical worlds and identities.

A multitrack single of 'Play It My Way' from 'Camp Rock 3' is available today on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The original version of 'Play It My Way' performed by Lumi Pollack is from the Camp Rock 3 Original Soundtrack. The multitrack single also features an instrumental version performed by the cast of 'Camp Rock 3' as well as a guitar version.

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