MICHAEL Cast and Filmmakers to Receive Gotham Musical Tribute

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The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that the cast and filmmakers behind Lionsgate's hit motion picture 'Michael' will receive the Gotham Musical Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony, taking place on Monday, November 30, 2026 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute will honor the performers behind the record-breaking biographical film from Lionsgate, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

'For our second Gotham Musical Tribute, we are delighted to honor these incredibly talented actors and filmmakers for bringing Michael Jackson's life, legend, and music to the screen,' said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. 'Their extraordinary work captures the humanity behind one of the world's most celebrated artists.'

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of The Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins. Lionsgate presents, in association with Universal Pictures, a GK Films production, an Optimum production.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film is produced by Academy Award-winning producer Graham King, John Branca, and the late John McClain. Michael premiered at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin on April 10, 2026, and was released by Universal Pictures in the UK on April 22 and by Lionsgate in the US on April 24. With $1.029 billion in worldwide box office, the film is the highest-grossing biographical film of all time, the first biographical film to reach $1 billion, the highest-grossing Lionsgate film, and the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026. A sequel is in development.

The Gotham Musical Tribute was inaugurated last year with Song Sung Blue. It was previously announced that LAIKA will receive the Gotham Anniversary Tribute, Danny Boyle will receive the Gotham Director Tribute for Ink, and La Bola Negra will receive The Gotham Vanguard Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony.

Sponsors

The Platinum Sponsor of the Gotham Film Awards is IMDb, the Official Automotive Sponsor is Genesis, the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water, and the Official Hotel Sponsor is Tempo by Hilton.

Winners of the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30th. Nominees will be announced on October 27th.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that influences the cultural landscape, these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute's slate of year-round programming.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate



Photo Credit: Lionsgate

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