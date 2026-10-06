MEN WITHOUT HATS to Bring YOU CAN DANCE IF YOU WANT TOUR to North America

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

More than 40 years after they gave the world permission to dance, Men Without Hats are bringing the party back to stages across North America. The Montreal New Wave trailblazers are hitting the road on the 'You Can Dance If You Want Tour,' celebrating more than four decades of synth-soaked smash hits with a live show that turns every room into a party, in support of their new album 'On the Moon,' out now.

The 'You Can Dance If You Want Tour' kicks off Nov. 27 in Mount Dora, FL and sweeps through the U.S. East Coast and Midwest in December. It rings in New Year's Eve in Palm Springs, crosses Canada through January and February 2027, and then carries the celebration all the way to Australia in May.

The tour follows a viral moment for the band. 'I ❤️ The '80s,' the first single from 'On the Moon,' has already passed 1.5 million YouTube views, and the 'You Can Dance If You Want Tour' gives audiences their first extended look at a band that has spent the last two years building one of the most compelling second acts in New Wave. The tour's name puts a playful spin on the famous opening invitation of 'The Safety Dance,' setting the tone for nights packed with singalongs, fresh favourites and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

Formed in Montreal in 1978 by Ivan Doroschuk, Men Without Hats became a cornerstone of the New Wave era with 'The Safety Dance' and 'Pop Goes the World,' two songs that have long since outgrown their decade. Across a discography now stretching nearly five decades, their music has turned up in McDonald's ads, Alaska Airlines commercials, Super Bowl campaigns, a Tide Pods stunt built entirely around 'Pop Goes the World' and, most recently, as a chant heard across stadiums at UEFA Euro 2024. Doroschuk's brother Colin held down keyboards through much of the 1980s, and Ivan has remained the band's constant, its main songwriter and its creative compass through every lineup since. The band was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

In 2023, that family story came full circle when Colin's daughter, Sahara Sloan, took over keyboards, bringing a second generation of Doroschuks into Men Without Hats. Sloan joins Ivan, guitarist Sho Murray and drummer Adrian White in the band's current lineup.

Ivan entered the studio in early 2025 to write and record with Grammy and JUNO Award winning producer Brian Howes, and those sessions became 'On the Moon.' The album took shape in two stages. It began at Howes' studio in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, where Ivan and Howes developed the record's bold, forward-looking material, and continued in Victoria, BC, where Ivan and longtime guitarist, producer and engineer Sho Murray shaped its quieter, more intimate corners. Additional vocals from Sahara Sloan and mixing by Mark Needham and mastering Howie Weinberg round out a record that moves comfortably between polish and rawness.

The band spent much of 2025 on the road as well, touring coast to coast across Canada and the United States, then heading overseas for a summer run through the UK and Europe before a final string of Canadian dates to close out the year. In February 2025, they also released a live album drawn from their 2024 tour, featuring the catalogue's essential tracks and available now on vinyl and all streaming platforms. Today's lineup has kept Men Without Hats among Canada's most enduring musical exports, with a catalogue that has drawn more than 31 million YouTube views and 11 million Spotify listeners worldwide.

The 'You Can Dance If You Want Tour' will also feature two very special guests. The Spoons join Men Without Hats on Western Canadian dates, and Carole Pope joins for the Ontario dates, putting three pioneering acts of Canadian New Wave and post-punk on the same bill. It all serves the one directive Men Without Hats have always followed: dance safely.

'You Can Dance If You Want Tour' Dates

Nov. 27 Mount Dora, FL @ Mount Dora Music Hall

Nov. 28 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Nov. 29 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 2 Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs

Dec. 3 East Greenwich, RI @ The Odeum

Dec. 4 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Dec. 5 Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 6 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Dec. 8 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

Dec. 9 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Dec. 10 Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

Dec. 11 Hilliard, OH @ BLACK SWAN

Dec. 12 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's

Jan. 1 Palm Springs, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

Jan. 2 Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Jan. 23 Coquitlam, BC @ Casino *

Jan. 27 Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino *

Jan. 28 Regina, SK @ Casino Regina *

Jan. 30 Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent *

Jan. 31 Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

Feb. 3 Peterborough, ON @ Market Hall Performing Arts Centre ^

Feb. 4 Ottawa, ON @ Shenkman Arts Centre ^

Feb. 5 North Bay, ON @ Capitol Centre ^

Feb. 6 Richmond Hill, ON @ Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts ^

Feb. 7 Guelph, ON @ River Run Centre ^

Feb. 10 Burlington, ON @ Burlington Performing Arts Centre ^

Feb. 11 Sarnia, ON @ Imperial Theatre ^

Feb. 12 Brampton, ON @ The Rose ^

Feb. 13 St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre ^

May 26 Newcastle, NSW @ King Street Band Room

May 27 Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

May 28 Adelaide, SA @ The Gov

May 29 Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts

May 30 Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

June 1 Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel

* With The Spoons

^ With Carole Pope

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 15 Hrs 42 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me