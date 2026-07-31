MEN WITHOUT HATS to Play Totally Tubular Festival at Pier 17's Rooftop

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MEN WITHOUT HATS, the Canadian new wave band known for THE SAFETY DANCE and POP GOES THE WORLD, are set to bring their new album ON THE MOON to the Totally Tubular Festival at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on August 9, part of a North American tour scheduled for 2026.

Canadian new wave legends Men Without Hats are taking the party on the road. The band behind some of the most enduring synth anthems of all time launch a sweeping North American tour in 2026, bringing their album 'On the Moon' to audiences across Canada and the United States. The run promises a high energy mix of new material, classic hits and fan favourite deep cuts delivered with the wit, warmth and flair that have defined their legacy, with the featured single 'In Glorious Days' and 'I ❤️ The '80s' (with over 5 million views online and counting) leading the celebration.

'In Glorious Days' marks a milestone in the band's storied career, frontman Ivan Doroschuk has embraced true creative collaboration in the writing process. Co written with Grammy and Juno Award winning producer Brian Howes, the track fuses the classic Men Without Hats sound with a fresh, modern synthwave sensibility. 'Working with Brian was effortless, the song came together naturally,' Ivan says. 'It's a hybrid of the classic MWH sound with a fresh sonic sensibility. I can't wait to play it live, it's going to be a new crowd favourite.'

With pulsing synths, driving percussion and Ivan's unmistakable voice, 'In Glorious Days' is an anthem for anyone reclaiming their fire. The song celebrates passion, individuality and resilience, the very qualities that have powered Men Without Hats for nearly five decades, and it makes a natural centrepiece for a live show built on connection and pure energy.

The single follows the viral success of 'I ❤️ the '80s,' the band's hairsprayed, shoulder padded love letter to the decade that made them legends, a track powered by boom boxes, moonwalks and enough pop culture references to make Stranger Things blush. Both songs live on 'On the Moon', a record that pairs polish with deep personal reflection and reaffirms that the band's creative spark still burns brightly.

The album came together across two distinct sessions, each capturing a different side of the band. The first was a two week stay in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island at Brian Howes' studio, where Ivan and Howes collaborated on 'I ❤️ The '80s' and 'In Glorious Days.' The second unfolded in Victoria, where Ivan and longtime producer, engineer and guitarist Sho Murray captured the album's more intimate moments, with additional vocals from Sahara Sloan and mastering by industry legends Mark Needham and Howie Weinberg.

Formed in Montreal in 1977 by Ivan Doroschuk, Men Without Hats became a cornerstone of the new wave era with hits like 'The Safety Dance' and 'Pop Goes the World,' songs that have transcended generations and soundtracked everything from Super Bowl campaigns to global soccer chants. Inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, the band continues to ripple through pop culture, with more than 31 million YouTube views, nearly 10 million Spotify listeners and a fanbase spanning continents.

Today's lineup embodies the band's signature balance of innovation and nostalgia, featuring Ivan Doroschuk on vocals, Sahara Sloan on keyboards and vocals, Sho Murray on guitar and Adrian White on drums. Sloan, a member of the Doroschuk family, brings the band's story full circle with next generation synth magic and harmonies that sparkle, giving the live show both its heritage and its forward momentum.

As they carry 'On the Moon' across North America, Men Without Hats continue to evolve while honouring their roots, blending innovation, melody and nostalgia in equal measure. 'In Glorious Days' and 'I ❤️ The '80s' are powerful reminders that great songs and great spirits never go out of style, and that the best way to experience them is together, on the dance floor, under the lights.

Men Without Hats Tour Dates

July 1, 2026, Ottawa, ON, ByWard Market

August 7, 2026, Washington, DC, Warner Theatre

August 8, 2026, Atlantic City, NJ, Etess Arena at Hard Rock Live

August 9, 2026, New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 12, 2026, St. Petersburg, FL, Ferg's Concert Pavilion

August 14, 2026, Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheatre

August 15, 2026, Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights

August 16, 2026, Aurora, IL, RiverEdge Park

August 21, 2026, Lincoln, CA, Thunder Valley Casino

August 28, 2026, Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

August 29, 2026, San Diego, CA, Humphreys Concerts

August 30, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, The Greek

September 4, 2026, London, ON, Festival in the Park

November 29, 2026, Atlanta, GA

November 30, 2026, Marietta, GA, Live at the Print Shop Filming

December 2, 2026, Murfreesboro, TN, Hop Springs

December 3, 2026, Greenwich, RI, The Odeum

December 4, 2026, Norwalk, CT, District Music Hall

December 5, 2026, Brookville, NY, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

December 6, 2026, Asbury Park, NJ, Asbury Lanes

December 8, 2026, Leesburg, VA, Tally Ho Theatre

December 11, 2026, Wilmington, DE, The Queen

December 31, 2026, Palm Springs, CA, Agua Caliente Casino

The album's featured single, IN GLORIOUS DAYS, represents frontman Ivan Doroschuk's first co-written track, created with Grammy and Juno Award-winning producer Brian Howes. Its predecessor, I LOVE THE '80s, has surpassed 5 million views online. ON THE MOON was recorded between Vancouver Island and Victoria and features synth artist Sahara Sloan.

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