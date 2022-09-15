MEGG to Release New Single 'Hitting Nicotine'

Alternative-pop artist MEGG has shared her brand-new single, "Hitting Nicotine" along with a brand-new music video premiering now. Pre-save the new single ahead of its official Friday release here.

On the new single, MEGG shares: "Met a guy, started dating, did a lot of drugs together, drank a lot - it was the epitome of a toxic relationship: high highs, low lows and I couldn't stay away from nicotine throughout it. We were just fin chaotic together and my friend who produced the track and wrote it with me, Matias Mora, and I wanted it to capture that feeling. I knew it wouldn't last and it was unhealthy but I was addicted to it and I think at some point we've all be there. The song goes hard, it makes you want to break s and party all at the same time which is indicative to exactly how I felt in that relationship. It's feels like a trailer park BBQ, a serious vibe."

South Bay born and raised Alt Pop artist, MEGG, bridges the gap between her love for pop music and her Southern California punk rock roots -while combining that with her in-your-face, unapologetically goofy and warm personality. With a voice that sounds like the lovechild of P!nk and Gwen Stefani, you can't help but be captivated by the strength and grit of her vocals and her attention commanding stage presence.

Her feel-good, hard hitting music will have you driving way too fast, scream singing at the top of your lungs with the windows rolled down on your way to drink with your friends. Recently signing a publishing deal with Reel Muzik Werks, fans can expect new music from MEGG coming soon.