Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEGG to Release New Single 'Hitting Nicotine'

MEGG to Release New Single 'Hitting Nicotine'

The track will be released tomorrow, September 16.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

Alternative-pop artist MEGG has shared her brand-new single, "Hitting Nicotine" along with a brand-new music video premiering now. Pre-save the new single ahead of its official Friday release here.

On the new single, MEGG shares: "Met a guy, started dating, did a lot of drugs together, drank a lot - it was the epitome of a toxic relationship: high highs, low lows and I couldn't stay away from nicotine throughout it. We were just fin chaotic together and my friend who produced the track and wrote it with me, Matias Mora, and I wanted it to capture that feeling. I knew it wouldn't last and it was unhealthy but I was addicted to it and I think at some point we've all be there. The song goes hard, it makes you want to break s and party all at the same time which is indicative to exactly how I felt in that relationship. It's feels like a trailer park BBQ, a serious vibe."

South Bay born and raised Alt Pop artist, MEGG, bridges the gap between her love for pop music and her Southern California punk rock roots -while combining that with her in-your-face, unapologetically goofy and warm personality. With a voice that sounds like the lovechild of P!nk and Gwen Stefani, you can't help but be captivated by the strength and grit of her vocals and her attention commanding stage presence.

Her feel-good, hard hitting music will have you driving way too fast, scream singing at the top of your lungs with the windows rolled down on your way to drink with your friends. Recently signing a publishing deal with Reel Muzik Werks, fans can expect new music from MEGG coming soon.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two Trailer
September 15, 2022

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller return with new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker. Special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from “Summer House,” and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules.” Watch the new video now!
Lecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EPLecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EP
September 15, 2022

Arriving alongside the EP is the official cinematic visual for his previously released single “Haunted Be Thy”. The spellbinding video directed by Eddie Mandall (070 Shake, Dijon, Boylife, Omar Apollo) offers a nod to the revolutionary 1997 film Gummo directed by Harmony Korine and finds Lecx on a harrowing voyage.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special DebutVIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special Debut
September 15, 2022

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, … and much more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
September 15, 2022

Skyrocketing breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman has proven time and time again his dedication to putting fans first. After discovering a rough, unfinished demo of the song “Never Leave” online, social media followers of the rising country star quickly began sharing it with friends. Listen to the new single now!
Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'
September 15, 2022

This Dutch powerhouse has already earned fans the world over for their unique take on post-punk, but on Bukaroo Bank their appeal grows even wider, having added a healthy dose of funk and psychedelic dub à la one of their main inspirations, the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!