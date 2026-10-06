MC Lyte to Launch ROAD TO THE HALL OF FAME TOUR Starting October 11

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Hip-hop artist MC Lyte is taking a national celebration across the country with the MC Lyte Road to the Hall of Fame Tour, commemorating one of the most significant milestones of her career, her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Produced by My Block, Sunni Gyrl Inc. and UAA, the Road to the Hall of Fame Tour is more than a concert, it is a national celebration honoring a pioneering artist whose influence has helped transform music, culture, and generations of artists and leaders.

For more than four decades, MC Lyte has used her voice to break barriers and expand what is possible for women in hip-hop. The tour brings that legacy to audiences across the country through a powerful combination of live performance, storytelling, and conversation, giving fans an opportunity to experience both the music and the history behind it.

Spanning 12 markets from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, the Road to the Hall of Fame Tour transforms each stop into a celebration of a career that helped shape the culture. Rather than simply looking back, the tour gives longtime fans and new generations a chance to experience MC Lyte's journey together, honoring the music, moments, and influence that have defined more than four decades in hip-hop.

At the heart of the tour is a living archive of hip-hop history. The tour serves as both a celebration and a testament to the enduring power of legacy, honoring where hip-hop has been while creating space for where the culture is going next.

Through performance, storytelling and conversation, MC Lyte revisits her catalog while sharing the stories, experiences and cultural moments behind the music. Each stop connects audiences not only to the songs they know, but also to the journey of an artist whose voice and influence helped change the landscape of hip-hop.

Tour Dates

October 11 - Brooklyn, NY

October 12 - Pittsburgh, PA

October 13 - Philadelphia, PA

October 14 - Hudson Valley, NY

October 15 - Boston, MA

October 17 - St. Louis, MO (2 Shows)

October 20 - Chicago, IL (2 Shows)

October 21 - Minneapolis, MN

November 9 - Atlanta, GA

November 10 - Atlanta, GA

November 11 - Nashville, TN

For more information, visit www.mclyte.info.

About MC Lyte

MC Lyte was the first female to perform Hip Hop in the White House and the first African American female to serve as the President of the Los Angeles chapter of the Recording Academy. Lyricist, actress, inspirational speaker, DJ, pioneer, icon, philanthropist, and entrepreneur describe one of the most prolific and well-respected woman Hip Hop artists of all time. She has consistently found ways to reinvent herself musically, while expanding her resume and gaining new fans. An inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, MC Lyte always has her finger on the pulse of what's next as she continues to venture out to other avenues that have allowed her to show the world just how talented she truly is.

MC Lyte's groundbreaking music career solidified her as a Hip-Hop icon. She is the first rap artist ever to perform at New York's historic Carnegie Hall, the first female rapper to ever receive a gold single, the first female solo rapper nominated for a Grammy, and in 2006, MC Lyte became the first solo female rapper to be honored and inducted on VH1's Hip Hop Honors. Her accolades include honors from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), BET, BET HER, AARP, ADCOLOR, the National Urban League, the Black Music Collective, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Culture Icon Phoenix Award. In addition to Carnegie Hall, she has performed at historic venues including the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the White House, where she performed for President Barack Obama. MC Lyte also serves on the Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council and co-produces the annual I AM WOMAN celebration honoring women in Hip Hop.

MC Lyte has graced network television as well as the big screen and she has been the voice behind the VH1 Hip Hop Honors and national campaigns for Wherehouse Music, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Nike. Her distinctive voice has become synonymous with excellence, serving as the announcer and voice for the BET Awards, Emmys, Grammys, NAACP Image Awards, NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, and numerous Fortune 500 brands.

As an actress, MC Lyte has built an impressive body of work in both television and film. Her recent roles include Detective Monroe in BET's Angel, Viacom's Hip Hop Family Christmas, and BET's Favorite Son's Christmas. MC Lyte has had recurring roles in UPN's Half & Half and NBC's For Your Love as well as a series regular role in the New York Undercover pilot reboot. She has also recurred on major television series, including S.W.A.T. (CBS), Power (Starz), and Queen of the South (USA). Her film credits include the Sundance Award-winning Patti Cake$, the box-office hit Girls Trip, Bad Hair directed by Justin Simien, Sylvie starring Tessa Thompson and Eva Longoria, Loved to Death, and One Night Stay.

Behind the camera, MC Lyte has made a powerful impact as a creator, producer, and director. MC Lyte is the creator, director, writer, executive producer, and lead actress in AMC/ALLBLK's sitcom Partners in Rhyme and serves as executive producer of the Netflix docuseries Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. She made her award-winning directorial debut with the short film Break Up in Love, which garnered multiple festival honors. She also directed rising young artist Van Van's Be You music video and the BET television series Angel.

In addition to her creative achievements, MC Lyte is the CEO of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., a full-service entertainment management and production company providing executive leadership, artist development, brand strategy, and creative services. She oversees the careers of Van Van, Lil Mama, Scarface and a host of entertainers, DJ's, comedians, and public figures.

An author, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, MC Lyte continues to inspire audiences worldwide through her advocacy for entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community uplift. Through her nonprofit organization, Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, she has awarded over $1 million in scholarships, further cementing her legacy as a leader committed to impact, education, and generational change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 44 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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