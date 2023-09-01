MAREM LADSON Releases New EP 'Baby Light'

Marem Ladson, the New York-based Spanish artist, releases her searching new EP Baby Light. Singles “Idontcare” and “Rayo de Luna” showcase Ladson’s unique brand of folk-pop fueled by the rawest of emotions and the duality of Ladson’s bicultural heritage, crafting a sound that is all her own. These songs intricately weave pain, anger, loss, and hope, illuminating the brilliance that emerges amidst life's kaleidoscope of emotions.

In the depths of Marem Ladson's music lies a profound exploration of her cross-cultural identity, intertwining her unique approach to lyrical and introspective songwriting with influences from folk, pop, and Spanish traditional music.

Ladson is playing her first headline shows in New York and Los Angeles in October and also has an upcoming date supporting Julie Byrne in New York at Bowery Ballroom in September. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

10/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

*supporting Julie Byrne