MAN WITH A MISSION Release New Single 'ONE'

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Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have released their brand new single 'ONE'. It's a wild electrifying track which explodes with twists as MAN WITH A MISSION tease their exciting new era for 2026.

Opening with a powerful techno stomp and commanding chant of 'One Wish, One Glory, One Soul', MAN WITH A MISSION embark on their epic new chapter with the frenzied song. It blends the feverish rap and riffs of Jean-Ken Johnny throughout the propulsive rhythm from bassist Kamikaze Boy and drummer Spear Rib, alongside the soaring vocals from Tokyo Tanaka, all leading to a nuclear crescendo including hyperspace scratching from DJ Santa Monica.

The song has also been created to become the anthem for Japanese football team Cerezo Osaka. 'Kamikaze Boy is a huge football fan and I am too,' explains Jean-Ken Johnny. 'Cerezo Osaka weren't doing that well during the season before we wrote the song, so they wanted to make a new song to encourage them. We wanted to make a song that was easy to chant together, not just the players but the supporters too, to create a positive vibe and enthusiasm to fight for victory.'

MAN WITH A MISSION are no strangers to high profile sport collaborations, and have previously delivered the soundtracks for the Japanese Rugby Team, the X Games and more. Their profound effect on Japanese culture and beyond throughout their career has also seeped into the sounds and visuals of numerous films, TV shows, anime series, video games and more.

'ONE' is the first in a series of new releases to come from MAN WITH A MISSION this year. It follows extensive worldwide touring from the Japanese rock phenomenon over the past 12 months which has taken them throughout Asia, the Americas, the UK and Europe. The band continue their tour performing at a number of major festivals in Japan this summer with additional headline dates in Japan announced for December.

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