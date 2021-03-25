I M U R Announce Third Album & Share 'Case of You' Single

Vancouver's genre-blending make-out music-making trio, I M U R, is back with the announcement of their third album, My Molecules, due out June 25, 2021. The unsigned band, who serves a mix pop, electro-pop and R&B, is once again bringing their music to the world their way as they continue to "tackle unconventional sexuality and timeless R&B grooves," as Noisey puts it.

From Spotify Viral 50 Billboard Chart success and multiple millions of streams to winning Electronic Artist of the Year at Western Canadian Music Awards in 2019 to sync placements with Working' Moms, Wynona Earp, Wu Assassins, Good Trouble, Snowpiercer, Patagonia, Lululemon and many more, it's safe to say this album is highly anticipated. "I M U R are a full-time gig," Exclaim! says, and this exact principle of treating the band as a business is paramount for the project.

Today, the band share the new LP's first single, "Case of You," with an exhilarating, sultry and queer video that is inspired by the early moments of pursuit in a new relationship. It's about the highs you get with a newly acquainted lover and the infatuation that can come with the territory. "Case of You" pays homage to Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, whose songs had a heavy impact on I M U R's singer and songwriter, Jenny Lea, growing up. Describing the song, Lea says, "'Case of You is a song about remembering those first few moments when you were falling in love. A snapshot of flirtation, infatuation, and living in the moment."

Quarantine has probably absolutely taken a toll on many relationships out there. "Case of You" lets listeners chill for a moment and kick back with their partner (maybe even smoke a joint) and stroll down memory lane, saying, "Remember back when we first met?" Written with just guitar and vocals one early morning studio session back in 2018, I M U R quickly realized that their producer/guitarist, Mikey J Blige, had already made the perfect beat to turn the collection of honey-moon-phase memories into a vivacious R&B song. The track is a true story, line by line, even the Camino.

The accompanying music video was shot and directed by Sebastian Hill-Esbrand, produced by Wallop Film, and shot in various locations around Vancouver, BC. The high-octane storyline perfectly captures those beginning stages of infatuation as Jenny Lea and her new lover traverse the early stages of lust as the two wreak havoc around the city with a no-fs-given attitude. As the stakes get higher, both characters realize their actions and their feelings can both be destructive.

The video is a window into the attitude and feeling that I M U R curates, and hints at the intensity and passion of their live show. Although touring is on hold still, I M U R will be doing a special performance on July 3, 2021; so mark the calendar for their virtual show: My Molecules the Experience (from Blue Light Studios in Vancouver). Be on the lookout for more from I M U R and stay tuned for My Molecules on June 25, 2021.

