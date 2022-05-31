M For The Movement Drops New Single 'I FEEL IT TONIGHT'

Canadian Pop-Rap group 'M For The Movement' release their new single, "I Feel It Tonight" today on all platforms. Their official album features a collaboration with Iconic Hip Hop Artist Snoop Dogg will drop in June 2022.

The three-artist group, J. Vision, Mega Sean and Mz. Tulip bring passion and a unique approach to the Hip-Hop/Pop genre'. The group's fresh sound has garnered the attention of Rihanna, Eminem's former group D12, Grammy winning reggae artist Wayne Wonder, Sass Jordan, Choclair, Snow, Bare Naked Ladies and Melly Mel.

The group has also appeared on "HIP HOP 101" hosted by JADAKISS. Fans can also look forward to their collaborations with Juno winning artist Choclair and platinum-selling artist Fat Joe soon.

'M For The Movement's' ability to blend their individual musical strengths into such a popular sound has gained the group the respect of both media and fellow artists. The group has become a fan favorite with a sound that is distinctively theirs. Music producer J.Vision brings a mix of drum patterns to the sound and a raw sense of production that keeps it real & original.

Mega Sean, song writer/ rapper/singer and one of Canada's legendary Hip Hop MCs brings a powerful voice, energy & keen sense of culture to the group. Mz. Tulip, singer, rapper, song writer and wife of Mega Sean brings a Hip-Hop sexy, upbeat style that connects the group & reminds fans to have fun with the music.

"Their vision is to create music that is real and for the culture. Their hope is to create music that can heal the world."

Listen to the new single here: