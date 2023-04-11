M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Only a Feeling'

German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his manically ethereal new single "Only A Feeling." Powered by a vintage OP1 drum machine, the track features airy guitars weaving around a steady beat as he tries to capture the essence of a panic attack in a song.

M. Byrd explains, "I have a close friend who deals with panic attacks on a regular basis. It's crazy to think of how something just triggers such a powerful reaction where a person has an outburst out of nowhere and ends up gasping for air. The drums even mirror this shortness of breath."

"Only A Feeling" follows the release of M. Byrd's previous singles "Seed," "Flood," "Over You / Over Me" and "Outside Of Town," all off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th.

M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single "Mountain", followed by "Morning Sun", gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Atwood, etc. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Corps squash hall rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed.

Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on his 2023 debut LP, The Seed [Nettwerk].

M. Byrd has also announced a handful of European shows, starting September 14th in Paris and wrapping on October 20th in Wien. For more information and to purchase tickets,.

M. Byrd Tour Dates

June 15 - Duisburg, Germany - Traumzeit Festival

August 11 - Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

August 17 - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva

September 9 - Schleswig, Germany - Norden Festival

September 14 - Paris, France - Supersonic

September 21 - London, U.K. - The Victoria

September 23 - Manchester, U.K. - 33 Oldham St.

October 4 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

October 5 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust

October 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Turmzimmer

October 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso UP

October 18 - Köln, Germany - Helios

October 19 - München, Germany - Milla

October 20 - Wien, Austria - RHIZ

Photo Credit: Miriam Marlene