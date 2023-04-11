M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Only a Feeling'
The track is off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th.
German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his manically ethereal new single "Only A Feeling." Powered by a vintage OP1 drum machine, the track features airy guitars weaving around a steady beat as he tries to capture the essence of a panic attack in a song.
M. Byrd explains, "I have a close friend who deals with panic attacks on a regular basis. It's crazy to think of how something just triggers such a powerful reaction where a person has an outburst out of nowhere and ends up gasping for air. The drums even mirror this shortness of breath."
"Only A Feeling" follows the release of M. Byrd's previous singles "Seed," "Flood," "Over You / Over Me" and "Outside Of Town," all off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th.
M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single "Mountain", followed by "Morning Sun", gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Atwood, etc. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Corps squash hall rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed.
Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on his 2023 debut LP, The Seed [Nettwerk].
M. Byrd has also announced a handful of European shows, starting September 14th in Paris and wrapping on October 20th in Wien. For more information and to purchase tickets,.
M. Byrd Tour Dates
June 15 - Duisburg, Germany - Traumzeit Festival
August 11 - Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival
August 17 - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva
September 9 - Schleswig, Germany - Norden Festival
September 14 - Paris, France - Supersonic
September 21 - London, U.K. - The Victoria
September 23 - Manchester, U.K. - 33 Oldham St.
October 4 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
October 5 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust
October 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Turmzimmer
October 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso UP
October 18 - Köln, Germany - Helios
October 19 - München, Germany - Milla
October 20 - Wien, Austria - RHIZ
Photo Credit: Miriam Marlene