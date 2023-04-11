Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Only a Feeling'

M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Only a Feeling'

The track is off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th. 

Apr. 11, 2023  

German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his manically ethereal new single "Only A Feeling." Powered by a vintage OP1 drum machine, the track features airy guitars weaving around a steady beat as he tries to capture the essence of a panic attack in a song.

M. Byrd explains, "I have a close friend who deals with panic attacks on a regular basis. It's crazy to think of how something just triggers such a powerful reaction where a person has an outburst out of nowhere and ends up gasping for air. The drums even mirror this shortness of breath."

"Only A Feeling" follows the release of M. Byrd's previous singles "Seed," "Flood," "Over You / Over Me" and "Outside Of Town," all off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th.

M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single "Mountain", followed by "Morning Sun", gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Atwood, etc. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Corps squash hall rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed.

Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on his 2023 debut LP, The Seed [Nettwerk].

M. Byrd has also announced a handful of European shows, starting September 14th in Paris and wrapping on October 20th in Wien. For more information and to purchase tickets,.

M. Byrd Tour Dates

June 15 - Duisburg, Germany - Traumzeit Festival

August 11 - Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

August 17 - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva

September 9 - Schleswig, Germany - Norden Festival

September 14 - Paris, France - Supersonic

September 21 - London, U.K. - The Victoria

September 23 - Manchester, U.K. - 33 Oldham St.

October 4 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

October 5 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust

October 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Turmzimmer

October 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso UP

October 18 - Köln, Germany - Helios

October 19 - München, Germany - Milla

October 20 - Wien, Austria - RHIZ

Photo Credit: Miriam Marlene



In This Moment & Motionless in White Announce The Dark Horizon Tour Photo
In This Moment & Motionless in White Announce 'The Dark Horizon Tour'
GRAMMY Award-nominated act In This Moment and hard rock giants Motionless In White have announced an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. “The Dark Horizon Tour'' will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing across the country.
MagicSpace Entertainment Partners with Live Events Company LiveCo Photo
MagicSpace Entertainment Partners with Live Events Company LiveCo
Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise.
Josie Cotton Shares New Single Painting In Blood Photo
Josie Cotton Shares New Single 'Painting In Blood'
Her new album, DAY OF THE GUN, features guest appearances by Kevin Preston (Long Shot, Prima Donna), Eddie Spaghetti (Supersuckers), Clem Burke (Blondie), and Lee Rocker (Stray Cats), Day of the Gun was recorded over a four-year time frame at Kitten Robot Studios and was produced and mixed by Josie and Paul Roessler.
Rival Sons Announce UK & EU Darkfighter Tour Photo
Rival Sons Announce UK & EU 'Darkfighter' Tour
The 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated band, known for their electrifying, well-honed live shows, will be kicking the tour off in Camden, London at the Roundhouse on Friday 13th October, just across the road from where they played their first ever European show, 12 years ago. The tour then runs through the UK, including a date at the Barrowlands in Glasgow.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'
April 11, 2023

Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her forthcoming album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering.
PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'
April 11, 2023

Lead single “Are You Free Tonight?” provides a clear mission statement from the band, careening wildly from warmly nostalgic alt-rock to frantic punk, moving away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposing them sharply against each other. Plus, check out tour dates!
Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'
April 11, 2023

Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album. The song follows on the heels of the LP’s lead single, “Some Fascination,” the album’s title track and “All The World.” Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).
SZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European DatesSZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European Dates
April 11, 2023

Following her incredibly successful 17-city sold out run, Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA will continue her touring trek with ten new dates in Europe, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin. As well as twenty-one additional dates across North America due to incredible fan demand.
Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'
April 11, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released a new single, “Fortunate One,” featuring vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with his sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson’s gritty delivery instantly takes hold.
share