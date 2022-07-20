Lykke Li to Present Immersive Installation for The Broad with Exclusive Performance on Opening Night

After releasing her critically lauded audiovisual album EYEYE earlier this spring, internationally acclaimed Swedish artist Lykke Li will present an immersive installation at Los Angeles' The Broad Museum for a limited run from September 1st to September 4th.

Partnering with creative director Theo Lindquist and artist Nick Verstand for her first museum project, she will transform the Broad's Oculus Hall into a hyper-sensory cathedral of female romantic fantasy, entitled "Ü & EYEYE." The opening night will feature a special performance by Lykke and her band in the Broad's lobby and third floor galleries. Tickets will go on sale July 27th at 10AM PST.

Combining infinite video loops with multi-dimensional spatial audio, "Ü & EYEYE" evokes a powerful emotional state: the eternally returning cycles of love, addiction, relapse, and obsession. The images, which reverse into a visual palindrome, are designed to activate a unique memory response in each viewer. The heart of the installation is the sonic landscape.

Incorporating elements of the ancient solfeggio frequencies tuned to the body's chakras. Lykke has morphed her new album into a score which trespasses the boundary between pop music and the sacred. Viewers are invited to lay down experience the scents of regret and intoxication, and journey inward. This installation and performance will connect visitors to The Broad's special exhibition, Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow through an immersive sensory experience.

"Ü & EYEYE" is produced by Solana Rivas, with installation design by Nick Verstand and spatial sound mixing by Warren Brown. The audio experience, presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound from L-Acoustics, will envelop listeners in Lykke's aural vision, making for a profoundly emotional experience. Speakers precisely arranged throughout the Oculus Hall will ensure pristine spatial audio which invites visitors inside the music as they explore the space.

EYEYE is an 8-track, 33-minute dreamlike and atmospheric soundscape. It's a stripped-down production that is void of the use of clicktracks, headphones, and digital instruments. The vocals were recorded on a handheld $70 drum mic, often in the moment of composition, lending a raw and vulnerable quality to Lykke's vocals.

The album is accompanied by seven visual loops: together, the music and visuals reveal a grander narrative. Directed by Theo Lindquist and shot on 16-millimeter film by cinematographer Edu Grau (A Single Man, Passing). The one-minute videos, filmed last spring in Los Angeles, are meant to be viewed as fragments of a larger story. (The male star is Jeff Wilbusch, from Oslo and Unorthodox.) The videos evoke the album's core themes of fantasy, repetition, and the infinite loops we're stuck in.

Internationally acclaimed Lykke Li creates connection with the depth of emotion in her lyrics and her consistency has made her an iconic staple in music with a decade spanning career. Having created her own lane when it comes to genre and songwriting, she recently released her most intimate project to date, the immersive audiovisual album EYEYE.

Released on May 20, EYEYE reunites Lykke with her longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, their first time working together since 2014's acclaimed I NEVER LEARN. Recorded from her bedroom in Los Angeles and mixed by Shawn Everett, EYEYE is Lykke's attempt to compress a lifetime of romantic obsession and female fantasy into a hyper sensory landscape.

The album is accompanied by seven visual loops directed by Theo Lindquist: together, the music and visuals reveal a grander narrative, a story about the eternally returning cycles of love, addiction, relapse and obsession (the album's title and running time are palindromic). EYEYE is not a return to form. It is Lykke's final confrontation with the form that has defined her career. It's a breakup with the breakup album, and the singer's magnum opus.

Photo: Theo Lindquist