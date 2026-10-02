Lydia Saint George Releases I'M A LITTLE SCARED Single
Saint George will support Lacey Sturm at City Winery locations, blending atmospheric indie pop with folk storytelling and gothic undertones.
By: Rachel Stone
Lydia Saint George will support Lacey Sturm at two City Winery dates.
Tour Dates
October 17, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery
October 18, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — City Winery
'I'm a Little Scared' is out now via Gold Ship Records, with additional music and details about Lydia's forthcoming project to follow.
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