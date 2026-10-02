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Lydia Saint George Releases I'M A LITTLE SCARED Single

Saint George will support Lacey Sturm at City Winery locations, blending atmospheric indie pop with folk storytelling and gothic undertones.

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Lydia Saint George Releases I'M A LITTLE SCARED Single
Based on the fragmented source provided, there isn't enough substantive, verifiable news content to construct a full article. The material consists almost entirely of email template markup, social media link placeholders, logo images, unsubscribe footers, and a press contact line — not usable news copy such as quotes, a release narrative, or confirmed details beyond a partial tour list and single release mention. The only concrete facts present are:

Lydia Saint George will support Lacey Sturm at two City Winery dates.

Tour Dates

October 17, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery

October 18, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — City Winery

'I'm a Little Scared' is out now via Gold Ship Records, with additional music and details about Lydia's forthcoming project to follow.

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