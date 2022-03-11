Luno Drops 4-Track 'Planet Luno' EP

Luno returns with a sophomore sonic offering for 2022, the highly-anticipated 4-track 'Planet Luno' EP. The captivating release directly follows up previous collaborative lead singles, such as last November's 'Moonlight', and last month's 'I'll Look After You'. 'Danger', the EP's focus track, sees the burgeoning creative force linking up once again with Kilik, in addition to a collaboration with ALBA on the final tune 'Rewind'. Out now via Ultra Music, 'Planet Luno' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

Kicking things off, 'Moonlight' with Kilik begins with a propulsive tone and heady production sensibilities. Propelling one throughout the entirety of its runtime, the catchy beat and flowing vocal lull the listener, leaving them wanting even more from the inimitable duo.

Maintaining the sense of optimism present in the first track's lyricism, 'I'll Look After You' continues this feelgood flair with a distinct ease. Thematically, it tells a story of two lovers, courtesy of singer/songwriter Haux, and is paired perfectly alongside Luno's flawlessly-executed synth manipulation. In all, it serves as a perfect follow-up to its predecessor.

'Danger', the penultimate track via the EP, is a standout masterpiece that sees Luno once again joining forces with Kilik. Deep, subtle house influences permeate from start-to-finish, infusing the single with an energetic liveliness unlike anything else. Wholly rapturous, the gripping tour de force of sound is a stellar addition to both artist's discographies.

Lastly, 'Rewind' with ALBA caps off 'Planet Luno', providing the EP with a much-needed melancholic finishing touch. The approximately four-minute long track begins with the piano and a beautifully canorous vocal, quickly followed by a drop and four-on-the-floor beat. Overall, it champions a unique, harmonious blend of musical styles that sets apart Luno and his debut EP from the rest.

Luno, The Stockholm-based producer formerly known as Samuraii, first gained traction when he started remixing tunes from the likes of Tove Lo, Matoma, and Astrid S, totalling over 35 million streams as a teenaged producer. A remix of Haux's 'Caves' got the producer's sound into the ears of fans everywhere, collecting over 15 million streams and earning the tune a max rotation spot at SiriusXM Chill. Maintaining a loyal following Luno attracts over 150,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. With his Luno project he is further exploring his electronic influences, diving into house, melodic techno and electronica.

