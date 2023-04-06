Lunatic High Releases New Single 'Paralyzed'

Lunatic High has released "Paralyzed," an explosive new single about climbing out of the abyss of a dark situation. Told from the perspective of a tenacious woman fighting to free herself from a degrading and abusive relationship, the intensely-atmospheric track is built on the narrator's character arc of endurance, liberation, redemption, rediscovery, and eventually self-control.

"Paralyzed" is about "someone finally leaving a horrible, degrading situation, only to be chased after and loomed over again," explains Lunatic High frontwoman Natalia Borges De Oliveira. "Eventually, she comes free of it and even manages to champion over it. We've all been in that situation, whether it was a relationship, a job, a family, or anything else. I wanted to capture that feeling, remind listeners to keep fighting, and never let anyone control the fire inside them."

While the track is bathed in bombastic guitar riffs and pulse-pounding percussion that rests comfortably under thunderous and relentless vocals, Lunatic High is more than just the uncaged anguish the track exemplifies. Armed with a name referencing Final Fantasy's Red XIII, and steadfast loyalty to Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Gardner Minshew, the sandpaper-coarse moshpit-ready five-piece of Oliveira, Rob Amarant, Ryan Love, Daniel Scarritt, and Daniel Bonnet is built on the cornerstones of pop-punk personality.

Both impassioned champions of the generation's expectation just to endure crisis after crisis and be ostracized for mental health issues, as well as being jovial disrupters that embody the 90s wrestling stable nWo's attitude, Lunatic High exists as a cohesive smug unit spawned to make music "guaranteed to punch your ears in the face."

"Paralyzed" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms. Listen here: