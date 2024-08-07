Luna Li Unveils Expansive New Song 'Bon Voyage'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luna Li has shared the newest single “Bon Voyage” from her upcoming album When a Thought Grows Wings out August 23rd via In Real Life/AWAL.

The song is the perfect album closer where Li flexes her full range of her compositional talents, layering surging string swells, winsome harp ripples, and woodwinds into a soaring orchestra. Lyrically inspired by a misheard Melody’s Echo Chamber lyric, the track underscores an explorative and exhilarating new era of Luna Li.

About the song Li reflected, “‘Bon Voyage’ is one of my favorite songs on this record. It combines all of the things that I love - string & woodwind arrangements, sweeping harp, psychedelic guitars, driving drums, and yearning, questioning lyrics. I pushed to have this song as a single because even though it's a perfect closer I didn't want it to get lost at the end of the record. I'm really proud of the work that Andrew and I did on this one.”

“Bon Voyage” follows previous releases “Golden Hour,” an addictive journey through Li’s inner monologue capturing the cherished, yet delicate state of opening up to someone new, and the album’s lead single, “Confusion Song,” a captivating and hypnotic track. It’s a swirling auditory journey on the denial one faces in post-breakup uncertainty, which landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, the New York Times’ The Playlist, and more.

The talented and multi-faceted Korean-Canadian artist Luna Li’s sophomore album, When a Thought Grows Wings, is a snapshot of its creator in flux. For the 27-year-old, born Hannah Bussiere Kim, the journey was tumultuous, pivotal, and necessary: she split with her partner of eight years, left her hometown of Toronto for LA, and found her world opening up in new ways.

“‘When a Thought Grows Wings’ refers to an idea taking shape; from the smallest seed of a thought into real and tangible action,” Li reflects on the aptly titled new record. It’s a project born out of the challenges and sacrifices you face after taking big risks.

Li — who first started playing piano at five, now plays violin, guitar, bass, drums, mini-harp, flute — cut her teeth in Toronto’s live music scene, but won over a new legion of fans during the pandemic posting solo bedroom jams, playing every instrument, cut together to create soothing, noodly grooves. Li’s 2022 debut LP, Duality, featured Jay Som, beabadoobee, and Dreamer Isioma, established her mode for creating cinematic dream-pop, and garnered a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year.

With tours opening for Japanese Breakfast, The Marias, Wolf Alice, and beabadoobee under her belt, and working with producers Monsune (SZA, Drake) and Andrew Lappin (L’Rain), When a Thought Grows Wings is a sonic and emotional level-up. Weaving her harp-rippled, baroque-pop through with jazz flute and gritty riffs, the album is a testament to Luna Li’s prowess as a charismatic frontperson, songwriter, arranger, and continuously curious multi-instrumentalist. A portrait of Hannah Bussiere Kim on her journey, ever-evolving, the lines between Li and Kim artfully and deliberately blurred.

Li is hitting the road this fall for a headlining North American Tour with stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Troubadour and a hometown show at Toronto’s The Danforth Music Hall. Full dates are below, purchase tickets HERE.

FULL 2024 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sep 10 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues / San Diego, CA

Sep 11 - Valley Bar / Phoenix, AZ

Sep 13 - Empire Control Room / Austin, TX

Sep 14 - Club Dada / Dallas, TX

Sep 15 - White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs / Houston, TX

Sep 17 - The Masquerade – Altar / Atlanta, GA

Sep 19 - Cat’s Cradle – Back Room / Carrboro, NC

Sep 20 - PhilaMOCA / Philadelphia, PA

Sep 21 - The Red Room at Cafe 939 / Boston, MA

Sep 23 - Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY

Sep 24 - Union Stage / Washington, DC

Sep 26 - Bar Le Ritz PDB / Montreal, QC

Sep 28 - The Danforth Music Hall / Toronto, ON

Sep 30 - Schubas Tavern / Chicago, IL

Oct 3 - Globe Hall / Denver, CO

Oct 4 - Kilby Court / Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 6 - Madame Lou’s / Seattle, WA

Oct 7 - Fortune Sound Club / Vancouver, BC

Oct 8 - Polaris Hall / Portland, OR

Oct 10 - Little Saint / Healdsburg, CA

Oct 11 - The Independent / San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 - Constellation Room / Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Leeor Wild

