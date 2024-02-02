Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

The new album is coming on March 8.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today announced that he will release his debut full-length album, Luke Grimes, on March 8.

Produced by Dave Cobb, of the album's 13 songs, ten were co-written by Grimes. The album follows the fall 2023 release of Grimes' EP Pain Pills Or Pews, which has amassed 105M Total Global streams to date. Out today is one of the album's new tracks, “God And A Girl.”  Listen to the new song HERE. PRE-ORDER LUKE GRIMES HERE.

“I've spent the last couple of years trying my best to make something that I would be proud to put into the world. Now, all I can hope for is that it finds a few people to connect to and it makes them feel like they aren't going through all of this alone. That's what my favorite music has always done for me.”– Luke Grimes

About Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes is a natural-born creative: an actor, musician, singer, and songwriter who releases his self-titled debut album on March 8. Luke Grimes, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) arrives on the heels of Grimes' gritty, acclaimed 2023 EP, Pain Pills or Pews, and features 13 tracks. Ten songs were co-written by Grimes, including “No Horse to Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 43.3M release-to-date global on-demand streams.

Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes' recording of “Hold On,” a highlight of Pain Pills or Pews that also appears on Luke Grimes, has amassed 27.4M global streams, adding to Grimes' nearly 105M total global streams to date of all his music.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, Grimes grew up in Ohio playing music in the church and listening to the Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings records his father played him. Later, he moved to L.A. and joined an Americana band as its drummer before relocating to Montana, where Yellowstone films. Now writing in Nashville with hit songwriters like Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, the Love Junkies, Aaron Raitiere, and Brent Cobb, Grimes is sharing his personal story — of the loss of his father and meeting his wife — with country fans.

In 2023 he played upwards of 20 festivals, including Stagecoach, Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, and Under the Big Sky Festival, and headlined his own sold-out tour. Grimes will make a return to Stagecoach in April 2024 with his highly anticipated full-length album under his belt.

Photo Credit: Hank Chafin



