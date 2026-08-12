Luke Combs Wraps MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR With Wembley Stadium Run

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Luke Combs closed out his MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR with three sold-out performances at London's Wembley Stadium, becoming the first country solo artist to headline the venue and the first to sell out multiple nights there. The tour, which spanned the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, sold a total of 1,371,329 tickets and produced sold-out dates at stadiums and arenas across multiple countries.

The tour also included Combs' biggest headline show to date, where he performed to over 90,000 fans at Columbus' Ohio Stadium.

Combs was also presented with three Guinness World Records while on tour: the first solo country artist to headline Wembley Stadium, most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since debut and most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart from one album.

'From the beginning, the goal was never to see how many tickets we could sell, how many #1s we could get, or how many awards we could get,' Combs reflects. 'I only hoped to be able to play a role in Country Music that would allow me to one day make a living for my family. Many others have come before me that have made Country Music what it is today - ones that I grew up listening to and still look up to. I've always just wanted to make them proud, continue filling their boots and honoring their legacy. I love Country Music with all I have, and I know there are a lot of others out there just like me. So whether I was playing for 1,000 people or 100,000, I just wanted to write songs that resonated with me and others, and together all enjoy what Country Music is at concerts regards of the size. But I am extremely humbled for the support that has turned this into what it has become today because none of this happens without the fans; they are why I do what I do. I hope they've enjoyed these moments as much as I have, and there will continue to be nights they'll tell their friends and family about for many years to come.'

'There is no greater fulfillment as an agent than witnessing a singular talent rise from selling out clubs in the U.S. to filling stadiums around the world, while seeing them enjoy the journey just as much as the destination,' adds WME's Aaron Tannenbaum.

'Luke's continued rise and strength in Europe demonstrates his ability to bring all types of audiences together, hungry to experience country music on such a large scale,' AEG's Simon Jones shares. 'A perfect example being all the records he broke on his most recent run through Europe. This community being built in Europe is certainly no overnight success, it's the product of many years of hard graft and effort, from many people, and incredible artists like Luke Combs with his ability to write wonderful country music songs for the masses, are a huge reason why this genre is on a sharp upwards trajectory, and all of us at AEG and our partners at Greenhouse Talent are here for it and will continue to shepherd this great genre to be as big as it can be.'

Additionally, AEG's Steve Homer adds, 'These shows are historic in so many ways Luke is the first and will always be the first country artist to headline Wembley Stadium and sold it three times over 225,000 tickets in London alone. I am delighted to have played a part in this achievement.'

Live Nation Sweden's Richard 'Sejka' Ardermark also shares, 'Luke Combs' show at Ullevi was truly a historic night, setting a new audience record for a country concert. It was a wonderful evening and a very special moment for everyone involved. I'm incredibly proud of both our local team and the collaboration with Luke's artist team — together, we created something truly memorable. Working with such a professional, passionate, and collaborative team on all sides made the experience exceptional.'

The tour is just the latest milestone in a long series for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, The Way I Am, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, Sony Music Nashville.

Continuing to receive overwhelming critical attention, Combs was honored with a TIME100 cover story, sat down with GQ for an in-depth profile and was featured on The New York Times Popcast, Hot Ones, GQ's '10 Essentials,' Therapuss, The Zane Lowe Show, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, The BertCast, The Zach Sang Show, Track Star and Bussin' with the Boys.

Combs is also the first artist ever to have two different songs simultaneously top the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts, the first to hold the top two spots simultaneously on Billboard's Country Airplay chart twice and earned his 21st consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart. Additionally, he became the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Last year, Combs made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, in addition to topping the bills at all-genre festivals such as Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest.

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ('Guy For That' + 'Missin' You Like This'), Bailey Zimmerman ('Backup Plan,' the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ('WHY') and Alex Warren ('Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)'), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with additional locations opening in Las Vegas and Orlando.

Combs also performed an unforgettable duet of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline 'Concert for Carolina,' a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Along the way, Combs set records at Ireland's Slane Castle, where he became the first artist to sell out back-to-back nights, and at Paris' Accor Arena, the first country artist to sell out the venue. He also played to the largest country music crowds ever recorded at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA and Sweden's Ullevi Stadium, and drew over 90,000 fans to Columbus' Ohio Stadium in his largest headline show to date. Combs was awarded three Guinness World Records during the tour, including recognition for the most consecutive number-one singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since his debut.

Photo Credit: David Bergman



Photo Credit: David Bergman

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