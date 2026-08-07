THE CASTELLOWS Join Dan Seals for New ADDICTED Duet

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THE CASTELLOWS, the Warner Records Nashville sister trio, have released a new duet version of Addicted alongside the late Dan Seals, out now via Melody Place. The recording marks the first time the song has been captured as a duet since Seals originally performed it with songwriter Cheryl Wheeler on The Nashville Network's American Music Shop.

Written by Cheryl Wheeler, 'Addicted' was inspired after a phone conversation with her sister, knowing she was lovesick, fawning over a man who wasn't right for her.

Seals recorded his version for his 1988 LP, Rage On. The track became his ninth consecutive number one song.

'We have been such big fans of Dan Seals for so long, so being able to sing a song on this tribute record is incredibly special for us. It's particularly special to sing 'Addicted' being written by Cheryl Wheeler.' said The Castellows.

Cheryl said about the collaboration: ''Addicted' began with a very personal conversation and went on to become an important song in my life because of Dan Seals. Hearing Dan's voice joined now by The Castellows' remarkable harmonies is deeply moving. They've treated the song with such care, and I love that a new generation of listeners will get to experience it through this recording.'

The Castellows, consisting of sisters Eleanor, Lily and Powell, are igniting listeners worldwide with their neo-traditional songs and commanding stage presence. They recently opened select dates for Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, and recently joined Thomas Rhett for his Better In Boots Tour. Known for their majestic three-part harmonies, the critically acclaimed trio has earned nods from Amazon, Billboard, Country Now, CMT, JEZEBEL, NBC's TODAY Show, and many more.

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet Tracklist

4. 'Bop' - Tanya Tucker

8. 'Wood' - John Berry

11. 'Addicted' - The Castellows

14. 'One Friend' - Lynda Carter

17. 'They Rage On' - Vince Gill

Album Produced By: Kyle Lehning

About The Castellows

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, bring a literal meaning to the phrase, 'family tradition.' The band, comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), hail from small rural Georgetown, Georgia, but now call Nashville home. The Castellows' sound is traditional, yet modern. Authentic, yet harnessed. The common thread among the trio, other than their DNA, is their masterful three-part harmonies which blend together to create one singular, almost angelic, voice. The Castellows' craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio's debut EP, A Little Goes A Long Way, (February 9, 2024) and the follow-up three-song EP, Alabama Stone (December 6, 2024) featuring song 'Girl That Boy' which Billboard describes as an 'exquisitely melancholy song' adding that 'It's jarring, refreshing – and practically demands a second listen….' The Castellows' next project, the seven-song Homecoming EP, arrived May 30th followed by a headline tour announcement of the same name (The Homecoming Tour) kicking off in Fall 2025. Prior to the onslaught of new music by The Castellows, the band began turning heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived, The Castellows had signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville & Warner Records, collectively. Wasting no time on pleasantries, The Castellows immediately got to work writing, recording, and performing live. One year later, the three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia are still turning heads, landing on multiple 2024 'Watch Lists' including CMT Next Women of Country, CMT 'Listen Up,' and Nashville Lifestyles, touting their first major award-nomination for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, hitting the road in the fall of 2024 with Little Big Town and Sugarland on the Take Me Home Tour, and being named a SiriusXM 'Highway Find' artist for The Highway (Ch. 56). The Castellows have performed on NBCs Today Show, been featured on the COVERS of Modern Luxury Magazine Nashville, JEZEBEL Magazine, Music City Lifestyle Magazine and Magnolia & Moonshine Magazine, in addition to being named as an Amazon Music 'One To Watch' in 2025. Also, The Castellows joined Thomas Rhett on his Better In Boots Tour (2025) which included a stop at Boston's iconic Fenway Park.

About Dan Seals

Dan Seals was never one to follow convention. Born and raised in Texas, he played a right-handed, 12-string guitar with his left hand and eight strings— 'upside down and backwards,' as he liked to say. This unconventional approach carried through his entire career, as he seamlessly transitioned from pop stardom to country success. Seals first gained fame as 'England Dan' in the pop-rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair's 1976 hit 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight' cemented their place in pop history, followed by other classics, 'Nights Are Forever Without You' and 'Love Is The Answer.' When the duo disbanded, Seals faced financial struggles as he worked for years to rebuild his career. Determined to find a new path, he embraced his country roots. In 1984, 'God Must Be a Cowboy' gave him his first country top 10 hit. This paved the way for an astonishing run of eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Hits such as 'Bop,' 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold),' and 'Meet Me in Montana,' featuring Marie Osmond, showcased his ability to blend emotional depth with commercial appeal. His work earned him 2 CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and a loyal fanbase. Seals was known for his artistic integrity, only recording songs that stirred him emotionally. His producer, Kyle Lehning, recalled how he pursued excellence with 'light-hearted seriousness' in the studio. When the radio hits slowed, Seals remained a beloved touring act, later performing with his brother Jim (from Seals & Crofts) as Seals & Seals, bringing their respective catalogs to audiences worldwide. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2007, Seals faced his final days with the same grace he brought to his music. He passed away on March 25, 2009, at 8:30 p.m.—'Showtime,' as his manager put it. Seals was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025. His legacy remains one of versatility, authenticity, and an enduring impact on both pop and country music.

The track serves as the final single before the release of the full album, Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, which brings together artists including Vince Gill, Sara Evans, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jackie Evancho and Jasmine Amy Rogers in tribute to Seals' catalog and legacy.

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