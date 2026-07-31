WESKO Releases New Honky-Tonk Rocker BIG BAD LOVE via Warner Records

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WESKO has released a new single titled BIG BAD LOVE through Warner Records. The honky-tonk rocker centers on a narrative of rebellious romance, marking the latest addition to the artist's catalog.

Kenansville, North Carolina native Wesko cranks up the amplifiers on his new rough 'n' tumble honky-tonker 'Big Bad Love,' out today via Warner Records. Produced by Ryan Gore (Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves) and written by Wesko (Wesley Holmes) alongside Jesse Grommet and Emmi Elliot, 'Big Bad Love' channels a reckless and addictive Bonnie-and-Clyde-style, devil-on-your-shoulder romance where two wrongs feel so right. With a rebellious-cool attitude, the energetic production highlights rock guitars, twangy blues, and swampy, hard-edged country swagger for a foot-stomping anthem.

'Big Bad Love is a rock 'n' roll revival,' says Wesko. 'I had to take a page out of Bruce and John Cougar's collective playbook to bring this song to life. The sound, the lyrics, the song itself from top to bottom is one of my favorites I've ever done.'

'Big Bad Love' teases Wesko's highly anticipated Warner Records full-length debut to be announced in the coming months, and follows his Familiar Spirits EP release on May 29, which All Country News praises for its 'fearless sense of honesty that feels increasingly rare in modern songwriting.' Fans heard a sneak peek of Wesko's new music during his performance at CMA Fest 2026, where he performed 'Big Bad Love,' along with other tracks fans can expect him to release later this year.

Brought up outside the swamps of eastern North Carolina, Wesko is known for his authentic, blue-collar storytelling that has earned him recognition from artists including Luke Combs, who hand-selected him to perform at the Concert for Carolina benefiting Hurricane Helene relief efforts. With a sound that isn't afraid to step outside the lines of mainstream country music, he draws inspiration from everyone from Eric Church and Jason Isbell to The Beatles and Alice In Chains.

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