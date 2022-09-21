Luke Combs Set to Join Clint Black in Season Premiere of Circle Network's 'Talking in Circles with Clint Black'

Award-winning Circle Network announced today that it is kicking off October with the return of "Talking in Circles with Clint Black" for a highly-anticipated third season, starting with an episode featuring GRAMMY-winning singer Luke Combs.

Through Clint Black's conversationalism, "Talking in Circles" stays true to Circle's mission of giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at their favorite country stars, featuring legendary names like Luke Combs, Sammy Hagar, Deana Carter, Chris Janson, and more.

"We're thrilled to bring some of today's most exciting country stars to Circle Network this October," said Circle Network's Senior Vice President of Content, Evan Haiman. "Giving our viewers an inside look at their favorite musical artists is one of our specialties here at Circle, and Talking in Circles season three will give viewers the opportunity to see Chris Janson, Luke Combs and more artists like they've never seen them before."

Kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at 10/9c, season three of "Talking in Circles with Clint Black" will premiere with country superstar Luke Combs who will discuss his songwriting process, life as a new dad, and more.

Throughout the additional episodes featured this season, Clint will continue to give viewers a seat at the table as he sits down with fellow artists, including Sammy Hagar, Deana Carter, Chris Janson, and Peter Frampton, to chat about their lives and careers in an in-depth interview only Clint Black can deliver.

"I am so excited to have another season of 'Talking In Circles' on the way!" Clint Black shared, "I'm truly humbled by my friends, old and new, who sit and talk shop with me. I give much credit to the network - Circle - where I'm encouraged to depart from the regular interview format and have the kinds of conversations I would have backstage with a fellow artist or musician."