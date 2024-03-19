Luke Combs' Bootleggers Bonfire Sells Out; Waitlist Open Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Luke Combs is partnering with Topeka to curate an immersive music vacation, with special access for his devoted fans, The Bootleggers and providing a special give back opportunity for Teachers, First Responders and Military members to be nominated to win a vacation at this unique live music experience.

With the debut Bootleggers Bonfire—set to take place October 10-12—Combs pivots from the massive stadiums of his record-breaking world tour last year, to an intimate setting on the shores of Miramar Beach, Florida. Fans will have the unique experience of connecting with the country sensation's music and each other, and seeing Luke in ways not possible in large venues on tour, all throughout three days of music, activities, bonfires and more.

The vacation sold out quickly during the presale just to members of Combs' Bootleggers fan club. Those who missed out on securing their vacation with Luke can join the waitlist now for a chance to book Coves that may become available along with their condo or beach home accomodations. See details HERE.

Three Coves have been reserved for very special Bootlegger Nominations—from now until March 31 at 6pm EST, nominations are open for a Teacher, First Responder or Military Service Member and their three guests to win one of these 4 person Coves as well as a two-bedroom condo for a three-night stay. Forms can be found HERE.

Combs himself—a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Award recipient and multi-platinum selling artist—will be headlining two nights with his full band, including one tour-like set of his biggest hits and one “deep cuts” set. The weekend includes further performances by Combs' band The Wildcards—consisting of Kurt Ozan, Jake Sommers, Tyler King, Dustin Nunley, Korey Hunt, alongside sets by Jamie Davis and Mat Maxwell.

Additionally, Craig Morgan and Tracy Lawrence will be performing their own sets, plus more special guests. Check out what else is going on over the weekend: nightly bonfires, daily activities like a football tailgate and “Luk-i-oke” where guests can sing alongside Luke's band! A full overview of the weekend's activities is outlined below:

See Luke's message to his fans about the vacation HERE. The weekend joins Topeka's ever-growing slate of music vacation experiences in 2024: Moon Crush “Pink Moon” (April 18-21): In its fourth year, this year's installment of Moon Crush boasts a stellar lineup of Noah Kahan, Lake Street Dive, Marcus King, The Revivalists, Charley Crockett, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Head and the Heart, Dawes, Larkin Poe and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

Lauren Daigle's “Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend” (April 25-27): presents three evenings of music, featuring performances by Daigle every night, including a special set of her worship songs. The vacation also showcases headliners Jon Batiste, Natalie Hemby, Kari Jobe, Ellie Holcomb and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's “Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend” (May 2-4): The band will take the stage for two of the three nights, in addition to performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, The Teskey Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Karina Rykman. More info and passes are HERE.

Brandi Carlile's “Mothership Weekend” (May 10-12): Celebrating Mother's Day, Carlile's beloved Mothership Weekend returns for its second installment, featuring performances by Bonnie Raitt, Sara Bareilles, Black Pumas, Nickel Creek, The Hanseroth Twins, Devon Gilfillian and S.G. Goodman. Passes are on sale now HERE.

The Avett Brothers' “Moon Crush: An Avett Moon” (November 8-10): Curated by the Avett Brothers, the weekend will feature performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Band of Horses, Shakey Graves, Grace Potter and more. More info and passes are HERE.

Topeka unveiled their one-of-a-kind Music Vacation in 2021 with the first installment of Moon Crush—the first multi-day destination event in the country following COVID. They immediately gained nationwide recognition for their innovative take on the classic music festival. The inaugural event saw a host of praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Uproxx, People, American Songwriter and more.

Guests can enjoy close proximity to the beautiful beaches and vacation activities during the day, followed by evenings of music from some of the biggest household names performing on one full scale outdoor stage. Family-friendly accommodations are available to ensure everyone feels at home at this Music Vacation built for everyone. By reserving a personal Cove for friends and family, guests can enjoy the shows in their own private space complete with “no line”, on demand food and drink hand delivered by incredible Topeka team members (within five minutes!).

The creation of Coves means not wasting precious time in long concession lines, giving attendees more time to create memories “Crushin'” on their loved ones and favorite artists. About Topeka: Welcome to Topeka, where we redefine the music vacation experience. Nestled close to the picturesque Seascape Beach, our innovative venue offers a unique "No Line" concert experience, where guests can immerse in live music from the comfort of their personal Cove.

With offerings ranging from local culinary delights, beverage and merchandise delivered within minutes to the inclusionary approach with no VIP areas, every detail caters to genuine music enjoyment and authentic human connections. Inspired by a scene from "Almost Famous", Topeka is a community that prioritizes real connections, moments under the moon, and the power of live music.

Whether you're a family, a couple, a group of friends, or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after you and ensures an unparalleled blend of music, beach, and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman. About Luke Combs: Country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC.

Most recently, Combs performed an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called “one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history.” The performance was the culmination of a massive year for “Fast Car,” as Combs' version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year).

It also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 700 million global streams to date, has also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2.

“Fast Car” is featured on Combs' most recent album, Gettin' Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old further establishes Combs as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices.

Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs spoke with Esquire, who calls him, “the best country singer of his generation," while Billboard declares, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game.”

Known for his electric live performances, Combs will embark on his “Growin' Up and Gettin' Old” U.S. stadium tour this spring, which includes back-to-back nights at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium and East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium and sold over a million tickets the first weekend on-sale.

The upcoming dates follow the 9x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner's record-breaking World Tour, which was the largest tour ever for a country artist and wrapped this past fall.