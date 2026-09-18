Luke Bryan to Release SIGNS Album, Announces Full Track List

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Luke Bryan has revealed the track listing for his upcoming ninth studio album, SIGNS, set for release on September 18. The album is available for pre-order here. The project includes Luke's current single, 'Country And She Knows It,' written by Josh Miller, Parker Welling, and Matt Dragstrem. The song, on its way to the Top 10, is described as a 'fun, energetic anthem' (iHeart Radio) and a 'perfect, high-energy addition to both his live shows and country radio' (Country Now).

Luke spoke exclusively with Melinda Newman of Billboard Magazine about the album, and they revealed two tracks this morning. Luke, who co-wrote two of the songs on the album, told Billboard he's 'really, really blessed. By the time I make an album, I've had a lot of songs land in my lap [from outside songwriters]…But you know, the main thing with me is to just truly enjoy the process and try to make a well-rounded album, and I certainly feel like this is [one].' Read the story here.

SIGNS Track Listing

'Country And She Knows It' Written by Josh Miller, Parker Welling, Matt Dragstrem

'Word On The Street' Written by Payton Smith, Josh Thompson, Justin Ebach

'Signs' Written by Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, Jon Mills

'Fish Hunt Golf Drink' Written by Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill

'Made It A Memory' Written by Matt Alderman

'Woods' Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson

'Down Goes The Whiskey' Written by Jeb Gipson, Whitney Duncan, Jonathan Singleton

'Crooked Rows Of Corn' Written by Luke Bryan, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem

'I Like Loving You' Written by Jimi Bell, Kyle Sturrock, Jimmy Robbins

'Killer' Written by Davis Corley, Mark Addison Chandler, Nate Kenyon

'Praying By The Rules' Written by Blake Bollinger, Chris Lucas, Nate Kenyon, Preston Brust

Luke's studio albums:

August 2007 I'll Stay Me

October 2009 Doin' My Thing

August 2011 tailgates & tanlines

August 2013 Crash My Party

August 2015 Kill The Lights

December 2017 What Makes You Country

August 2020/April 2021 Born Here Live Here Die Here + Deluxe

September 2024 Mind Of A Country Boy

September 18, 2026 SIGNS

Luke continues his 'Word On The Street Tour' through September, including a show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, four Farm Tour 2026 dates, and the finale of the Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean, which takes place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on December 11.

Word On The Street, Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean, and Farm Tour dates

8-29 Saratoga Springs, NY Albany Med Health System at SPAC

9-10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9-17 Latrobe, PA 1846 Farms FARM TOUR

9-18 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm FARM TOUR

9-19 Brookston, IN Prairie View Farms FARM TOUR

9-20 Allegan, MI John Schaendorft Dairy FARM TOUR

9-24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena **Luke Bryan & FRIENDS

9-26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

*12-11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium *Double Down Tour

+ festival or event show

*Double Down Tour with Jason Aldean

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed 27.2 Billion global streams, 12 Million global album sales, and more than 48 Million track sales worldwide. He has 132 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 112.5 Million in single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. He has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he's accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional honors include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters, and receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

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